FC Goa look to get back to winning ways vs Delhi Dynamos in Indian Super League

A desperate FC Goa will be keen to end their four-match winless streak, when they take on wooden spooners Delhi Dynamos in an Indian Super League encounter, here tomorrow.

With 20 points from 14 games, Goa are now placed sixth in the league table will need to win atleast three of their remaining four games in order to harbour any hopes of making the semi-finals of the cash-rich league.

The defeats at the hands of table topper Bengaluru FC and Chennainyin FC has dented their chances big time and the Dynamos encounter possibly couldn’t have come at a better time.

Dynamos are currently placed last in the 10-team table with only 11 points from 14 games. However they have had something to cheer about after beating NorthEast United in their previous encounter, which got their points tally to double digits.

“Our team is a different from the one which lost against FC Goa at home. The boys have shown lot of improvement and have beaten the table toppers. Goa are a good side and have player like Coro, who is the leading scorer. We have to keep a close watch on him if we are to win tomorrow,” stated Dynamos coach Miguel Portugal.

FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera said: “We have to live in reality and it starts now. We have four matches to play and every match is a final for us and we need to win, if we have to qualify.”

“Manuel Lazaronte absence due to suspension will be felt especially during set-piece moves. But we play as a team and we have players, who can take his place and will get opportunity to show their skill. We are a good team which we have demonstrated and we are looking forward to win tomorrow and keep ourselves in fray for the semi-final slot, “ stated Lobera.