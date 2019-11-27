e-paper
FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2020: Inspection team happy at Salt Lake Stadium infrastructure

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020 will be held in India from November 2 to 21.

football Updated: Nov 27, 2019 19:41 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
FIFA delegation at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium (VYBK) in Kolkata
FIFA delegation at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium (VYBK) in Kolkata (FIFA)
         

A FIFA and LOC delegation successfully completed an official inspection at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium (VYBK) in Kolkata for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020. The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2020 is scheduled to take place between November 2 to 21 in India.

“We had a successful inspection of the VYBK Stadium, Kolkata where we reviewed the plans. The stadium has already hosted a FIFA World Cup so the core infrastructure is in place. It is great to see that the legacy from 2017 -- the infrastructure is in good shape, and that the same operational plan is being used,” the local organising committee, FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, said.

“But with new technology and new innovation in sport, it is also important to keep improving. We want to ensure that we provide the best possible facilities and environment for FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup India 2020.”

There will be an inspection in Guwahati on Thursday followed by Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad and Navi Mumbai. FIFA is yet to release the final list of venues for the tournament.

