FIFA World Cup 2018, Germany vs Sweden, highlights: Toni Kroos keeps defending champions alive

The Germany national football team were considered one of the favourites ahead of the tournament. Yet a shock 1-0 loss to Mexico in their opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2018 meant they were fighting for survival when they took on the Sweden national football team in their second Group F match at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on Saturday. Ola Toivonen’s goal in the 32nd minute separated the two sides at half-time but Marco Reus equalised early in the second half. The game looked destined for a draw but Toni Kroos scored a late free-kick to win Germany the game. Get highlights of Germany vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2018 Group F match, here. (FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 FULL COVERAGE)

1:30 AM IST: The Swedish players collapsed on the field after the full-time whistle. They were so close to all but sealing their own passage into the next round. That was one bad free-kick to concede. But full credit to the Germans; they kept at it and were rewarded.

1:26 AM IST: Full-time: Germany 2-1 Sweden. Toni Kroos’ free-kick at the dying minutes of the game keeps the defending champions’ hopes alive. What an end to a thrilling game.

1:23 AM IST: GOAAAAAAAL! Toni Kroos scores a last-minute winner from a hard-angled free-kick! UNREAL SCENES!

1:20 AM IST: Brandt hits the post and Werner somehow taps it over from six yards out. Unbelievable stuff. Then Reus misses from a tight angle. Oh dear.

1:18 AM IST: 5 mins added on.

1:15 AM IST: GOOOO... OH SO NEARLY! Mario Gomez fires in a header from close range but the keeper makes a good save to deny him.

1:12 AM IST: As the clock keeps ticking down, the Swedish fans keep getting louder. It’s a good result for them; all they’ll need is a draw vs Mexico to go through if they can hold Germany.

1:10 AM IST: BOATENG SENT OFF! Oh dear, what has he done here?!

1:08 AM IST: And yet another chances goes begging! This time it’s Werner who misses from inside the penalty area.

1:05 AM IST: Germany fans are undoubtedly unhappy with this result, but this scoreline suits Mexico just fine. They will secure their passage into the second round should the game end this way.

1:02 AM IST: Little over 15 minutes to go and the scores remain level.

12:59 AM IST: Boateng is booked for a tactical foul. The big defender had to take one for the team!

12:56 AM IST: Mario Gomez, my word. How did he miss?! Again from six yards out no less! He could have simply slotted him home but he slams it well over. These wasted chances might just come back to haunt them at some point.

12:52 AM IST: The Germans are wreaking all sorts of havoc inside the Swedish penalty area but are yet to find that finishing touch. They need to finish some of these chances.

12:50 AM IST: REUS SO NEARLY! He’s set up inside the six yard box but goes for a fancy backheel finish and fluffs his lines! Oh dear. What was he thinking?!

12:48 AM IST: The game has settled into an easier tempo now but the Germans are still on top. Sweden won’t mind that too much.

12:44 AM IST: Ah Hector, what are you doing! He finds himself in a good shooting position inside the box but scuffs the shot and it goes straight into the goalkeeper’s hands.

12:42 AM IST: That early goal has clearly rattled Sweden. Germany need to take advantage of this now and press forward in search of another.

12:38 AM IST: OH SO NEARLY A SECOND! Mueller somehow misses from close range and the Swedes are given a reprieve.

12:36 AM IST: GOAAAL! Reus has equalized for Germany early in the second half! Is this the impetus they needed? German fans will certainly hope so.

12:33 AM IST: Second half underway. The Germans need to find their scoring boots soon to avoid the embarrassment of a first round exit.

12:18 AM IST: Half time and Sweden lead Germany 1-0. Toivonen’s goal the difference between the two sides but Germany can be thankful the deficit is only of one goal. Can Germany somehow salvage this situation? We’ll find out in 15 minutes.

12:15 AM IST: Sweden are once again looking dangerous on the break. Germany have no clue how to deal with this and are resorting to both last ditch defending as well as just hoping for the best. Not a good look for the world champs.

12:12 AM IST: Germany are attacking now but Sweden are hanging on by the skin of their teeth. This game has been thrilling thus far.

12:08 AM IST: Germany’s midfield looks very shaky here. Kroos loses the ball once again but the Swedish players can’t get a move together this time. The Germans, nevertheless, look shaken.

12:04 AM IST: GOAAAAAAL! SWEDEN LEAD! NO THAT IS NOT A TYPO! Sweden lead 1-0. A misplaced pass from Toni Kroos sees Sweden win the ball back and they launch a swift move that is finished by Toivonen who lobs the ball over Neuer. Against the run of play, the Swedes lead!

12:03 AM IST: Rudy can’t continue and has been subbed for Gundogan. Half an hour gone and the game remains goalless.

12:00 AM IST: Rudy is off the field as he won’t be allowed on as long as the blood is flowing. Sweden using the numbers advantage to put a few passes together. But they haven’t threatened Neuer in goal just yet.

11:56 PM IST: Sebastian Rudy takes an errant boot to the face - unintentional, by the looks of it - and blood is flowing freely. Looks like a fractured nose.

11:54 PM IST: Sweden are looking to break at pace but an errant touch ends the move. More of this is needed for them... sans the bad first touch, of course!

11:51 PM IST: The game has slowed down in tempo although the Germans are still hogging most of the ball. Sweden content to sit back.

11:48 PM IST: Sweden can exploit the central areas if they are looking for weaknesses in the German set-up. That midfield doesn’t offer much protection. Still 0-0 for now.

11:45 PM IST: Sweden had a chance to break free but Berg is brought down in the box before he could shoot. Germany got lucky that the referee didn’t choose to go for VAR there; replays showed clear contact was made.

11:42 PM IST: Germany doing well down the right flank now. Reus has been particularly proactive and already looks a much bigger threat than Ozil did in the last game.

11:39 PM IST: The Germans have had plenty of success down their left wing so far. Three attacks have come down that area. Muller seems to be doing well out wide, at least for now.

11:36 PM IST: For Sweden, the key would be to see out this initial surge of attacks from the Germans if they are to have a chance of getting a result.

11:33 PM IST: Germany begin in a very aggressive manner and almost score early too but Draxler’s close range shot is blocked! An early goal would do wonders for their confidence.

11:30 PM IST: The referee blows his whistle and we are underway!

11:25 PM IST: The players have emerged from the tunnel and are lined up for the national anthems.

11:20 PM IST: Given that Sweden have already won their first game and would fancy their chances of beating South Korea a tad bit more than they would the defending champions, it wouldn’t be shocking if the game saw the Swedes defend hard and play for a draw.

11:10 PM IST: The inclusion of Sebastian Rudy over Leon Goretzka is a call that Germany fans are debating. There’s also the fact that the side haven’t changed formations. That two-man midfield can be overrun on the counter.

11:00 PM IST: 30 minutes to go till kick-off. This match will be an interesting one for sure. If Sweden draw or win the game, Mexico are through to the next round.

10:55 PM IST: The Germany line-up is interesting, because Joachim Loew has rung in the changes after the last game. Mats Hummels misses out with an injury but the big exclusions are Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira.

10:50 PM IST: Germany starting XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Rudiger, Boateng, Hector; Rudy, Kroos; Muller, Draxler, Reus; Werner.

Sweden starting XI: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson; Larsson, Ekdal, Claesson; Forsberg, Berg, Toivonen.

10:45 PM IST: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the crucial Group F game between Germany and Sweden!

Joachim Loew’s side slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Mexico in their opening Group F match, paying the price for a calamitous first half in a performance that drew stinging, widespread criticism.

Lothar Matthaeus, the 1990 World Cup-winning captain, said he hadn’t seen a Germany team “so weak at a big tournament for a long time” following the loss in Moscow.

The holders will likely be without defensive pillar Mats Hummels due to a neck injury, while Marco Reus could be handed a start after a bright 30-minute cameo off the bench against Mexico.