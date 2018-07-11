France played ‘anti-football’ in FIFA World Cup 2018 semi-final: Thibaut Courtois

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois accused France of playing “anti-football” during his side’s FIFA World Cup 2018 semi-final loss on Tuesday.

Samuel Umtiti’s 51st-minute header saw France win 1-0 in St Petersburg, booking a spot in Sunday’s final for Didier Deschamps’ men.

Belgium struggled to create many chances after a bright start as they were left frustrated by a compact France outfit.

Courtois blasted Les Bleus – who moved into a third World Cup final – for their tactics. “It’s just an anti-football team,” Courtois told Sporza. “Their striker plays 30 metres from his own goal.”

Belgium booked their spot in the semi-final by upsetting favourites Brazil in the last eight. But Courtois said he would have preferred to lose to Tite’s men, praising their approach.

“France heads a corner and does nothing more than defend,” he said. “I would have preferred to have lost in the quarter-finals to Brazil, at least that was a team that wanted to play football.”