e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Home / Football / Frank Lampard calls for Chelsea to show persistent fight

Frank Lampard calls for Chelsea to show persistent fight

Chelsea’s 2-1 come-from-behind win at their London rivals kept them fourth in the table despite their struggles against the Premier League’s lesser lights in recent weeks.

football Updated: Dec 30, 2019 11:49 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard celebrates after the match
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard celebrates after the match (Action Images via Reuters)
         

The fighting spirit Chelsea showed in Sunday’s victory over Arsenal is exactly what manager Frank Lampard wants from his young side, but the Englishman says the team will only push on if they can consistently replicate that aggression.

Chelsea’s 2-1 come-from-behind win at their London rivals kept them fourth in the table despite their struggles against the Premier League’s lesser lights in recent weeks.

Lampard’s men lost to West Ham United, Everton and Bournemouth before outclassing Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur, then were beaten by struggling Southampton before their stunning late comeback against Arsenal.

“It was everything I wanted,” Lampard told reporters. “We’ve been rightly questioned recently. Everton away being a good one... we were quiet after that game in the dressing room. I didn’t like it.”

Chelsea’s players were involved in heated discussions in the tunnel at the Emirates Stadium after going a goal down before halftime and Lampard said a frank dressing room exchange during the break was the catalyst for their comeback.

“I don’t want 11 quiet players who get on with it and trot out again,” he added. “I said my piece and it was pretty firm ... Then the lads started talking. It was aggressive, which was a good thing.”

The 41-year-old stopped short of describing the performance as a turning point and said marrying character with style was the next step in Chelsea’s development.

“Last week we won at Tottenham by playing really good football from beginning to end,” he added. “(At Arsenal) we won by showing some fighting spirit. If we can put them together we’ll have a chance.”

Chelsea’s next match is against 14th-placed Brighton and Hove Albion on New Year’s Day.

tags
top news
In Uddhav Thackeray’s cabinet expansion, son Aaditya to make a surprise entry
In Uddhav Thackeray’s cabinet expansion, son Aaditya to make a surprise entry
PM Modi’s fresh appeal to critics of CAA is Sadhguru’s video explainer
PM Modi’s fresh appeal to critics of CAA is Sadhguru’s video explainer
‘Why no official statement from Sonia Gandhi?’: Prashant Kishor on NRC
‘Why no official statement from Sonia Gandhi?’: Prashant Kishor on NRC
Delhi home where 11 of family were found dead now a diagnostic centre
Delhi home where 11 of family were found dead now a diagnostic centre
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Slasher: Suzuki Swift Katana edition of hatchback to be unveiled in January
Slasher: Suzuki Swift Katana edition of hatchback to be unveiled in January
Realme takes on Xiaomi Redmi K30 with X50, key specifications leaked
Realme takes on Xiaomi Redmi K30 with X50, key specifications leaked
From Joker to Gully Boy, the top 10 films of 2019
From Joker to Gully Boy, the top 10 films of 2019
trending topics
Anti-CAA protestDelhiSourav GangulyAmitabh BachchanAnti-defection law

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News