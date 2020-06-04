e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Frankfurt beat struggling Werder 3-0 in Bundesliga

Frankfurt beat struggling Werder 3-0 in Bundesliga

lsanker had not scored a league goal since 2015. “It’s like a ketchup bottle. For a long time you get nothing out, then it all comes at once,” Ilsanker said in televised comments.

football Updated: Jun 04, 2020 10:19 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Bremen
Bremen's Niklas Moisander challenges with Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada, center, and Mijat Gacinovic, front, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt in Bremen, Germany, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Because of the coronavirus outbreak all soccer matches of the German Bundesliga take place without spectators. (Stuart Franklin/Pool via AP)
Bremen's Niklas Moisander challenges with Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada, center, and Mijat Gacinovic, front, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt in Bremen, Germany, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Because of the coronavirus outbreak all soccer matches of the German Bundesliga take place without spectators. (Stuart Franklin/Pool via AP)(AP)
         

Stefan Ilsanker scored twice off the bench as Eintracht Frankfurt beat Werder Bremen 3-0 to damage the host’s hopes of escaping relegation from the Bundesliga. Andre Silva headed Eintracht into the lead in the 61st minute off a cross from Filip Kostic, before Ilsanker entered the game in the 81st and made an immediate impact. Seconds after coming on, the Austrian scored with his first touch, tapping in a deflected corner.

He made it 3-0 in the 90th minute with a header from a free kick. That was the 20th goal Werder has conceded from a set piece in the Bundesliga this season, more than any other team. Ilsanker had not scored a league goal since 2015. “It’s like a ketchup bottle. For a long time you get nothing out, then it all comes at once,” Ilsanker said in televised comments.

Werder has only spent one season outside the Bundesliga since the league was founded in 1963, but is facing relegation this year. It’s second to last in the table and three points away from safety with five games left to play. Frankfurt moves up to 11th and is now three league games unbeaten.

tags
top news
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in the East’: Rajiv Bajaj tells Rahul Gandhi
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in the East’: Rajiv Bajaj tells Rahul Gandhi
PM’s virtual summit with Australian PM at 11 am. Here’s what to expect
PM’s virtual summit with Australian PM at 11 am. Here’s what to expect
LIVE: Lockdown put fear regarding Covid-19 in people’s minds, says Rahul Gandhi
LIVE: Lockdown put fear regarding Covid-19 in people’s minds, says Rahul Gandhi
Terror groups mobilise in Kabul as part of Pak deep state’s plan
Terror groups mobilise in Kabul as part of Pak deep state’s plan
‘There was no lockdown even during the World War’: Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
‘There was no lockdown even during the World War’: Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
’83 the movie: The sons also rise
’83 the movie: The sons also rise
Cyclone Nisarga: NDRF teams unable to reach worst-hit areas in Raigad
Cyclone Nisarga: NDRF teams unable to reach worst-hit areas in Raigad
Covid-19: New quarantine rules for passengers coming to Delhi
Covid-19: New quarantine rules for passengers coming to Delhi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In