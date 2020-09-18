e-paper
Home / Football / Gonzalo Higuain leaves Juventus, set for Miami switch

Gonzalo Higuain leaves Juventus, set for Miami switch

Former Real Madrid striker Higuain, who joined Juventus in 2016 after a three-year stint with Napoli, scored 66 goals in 149 games in all competitions for the league champions.

football Updated: Sep 18, 2020 14:26 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Gonzalo Higuain.
Gonzalo Higuain.(REUTERS)
         

Juventus have terminated the contract of Gonzalo Higuain by mutual consent, the Serie A champions have confirmed, with the Argentine forward closing in on a switch to David Beckham’s Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami.

“There were many battles together, many goals scored, with many often decisive. Now the paths of Higuain and Juventus go their separate ways,” Juventus said in a statement https://www.juventus.com/en/news/articles/thanks-for-everything-pipita.

Inter Miami manager Diego Alonso said Higuain, 32, was close to joining the team as a free agent.

“Gonzalo is finalising negotiations with the club and we hope this week to give the big news that he’s our player,” Alonso told reporters.

