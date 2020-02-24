e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Football / Guardiola wants Man City to show ‘personality’ against Real Madrid

Guardiola wants Man City to show ‘personality’ against Real Madrid

City, who have not progressed beyond the semis-finals of Europe’s elite club competition, have been banned by UEFA for the next two seasons following an investigation into alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play rules.

football Updated: Feb 24, 2020 15:34 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks with his players after the match.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks with his players after the match.(REUTERS)
         

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has issued a rallying cry to his players to show character and fight to the very end in their Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid.

City, who have not progressed beyond the semis-finals of Europe’s elite club competition, have been banned by UEFA for the next two seasons following an investigation into alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play rules.

They face a daunting task against the 13-times champions, who they take on in the first leg in Madrid on Wednesday.

“We have to show our personality. I know that my players, myself, all the club want to fight until the end for this title,” Guardiola told reporters following Saturday’s 1-0 Premier League win over Leicester City.

“It’s the real test. The kings of this competition against one team who aren’t used to playing these kind of games much, as our best performance was one semi-final.

“But if you want to do that (win the title) you have to face these teams sooner or later... you have to beat Madrid, you have to beat Barcelona, you have to beat Bayern Munich. You have to beat the big, big teams.

“If we’re able to do it we’ll be so happy. If not then next season... well, next season I don’t know but when we are able to play we are going to come back.”

City, who plan to appeal their transfer ban, have not beaten Madrid in four previous meetings in the competition.

tags
top news
Vehicles, houses set on fire by mobs in east Delhi’s Maujpur
Vehicles, houses set on fire by mobs in east Delhi’s Maujpur
‘Very distressing’: Kejriwal’s SOS message to Centre on east Delhi clashes
‘Very distressing’: Kejriwal’s SOS message to Centre on east Delhi clashes
‘Spectacular welcome, thank you’: US President at ‘Namaste Trump’ event
‘Spectacular welcome, thank you’: US President at ‘Namaste Trump’ event
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
Air Force One: US President Donald Trump’s flying Oval Office
Air Force One: US President Donald Trump’s flying Oval Office
Hyundai Creta 2020: Five reasons to buy. Five more reasons to wait
Hyundai Creta 2020: Five reasons to buy. Five more reasons to wait
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
Realme X50 Pro launched in India: Specs and price
Realme X50 Pro launched in India: Specs and price
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald Trump India VisitSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India TourPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News