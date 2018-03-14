Gurpreet Singh Sandhu signs new 5-year contract with Bengaluru FC

Indian football team’s number one goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has signed a new contract of five years with the Bengaluru FC after playing a key role in the side’s campaign in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL).

Bengaluru, who have made it to the March 17 ISL summit clash at their home ground in Bangalore, decided to retain the former Stabaek FC goalkeeper who has been impressive under the bar in this ISL.

“Yes, we have offered a five-year contract to Gurpreet and he has signed on the dotted lines. We are happy to have retained him as our goalkeeper. His contract will now run till May 2023,” an official of the club told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The official, however, refused to divulge any financial details regarding the contract.

The 26-year-old Punjab-born goalkeeper is already one of the highest paid players in the ISL.

Gurpreet returned to India last year after spending three years at Norwegian club Stabaek during 2014-17. He made just three first-team appearances for the club in Eliteserien, Norway’s primary football competition.

In his short stint at Bengaluru FC so far, Gurpreet has made 18 appearances. One of the finest players in the tournament this year, Gurpreet leads the chart for ‘Golden Glove’ award with 111.86 minutes between the goals conceded.

Gurpreet started his senior career with Kolkata giants East Bengal before making a loan move to Pailan Arrows. In 2009, Gurpreet made his debut for the India U-19 side against Iraq in 2010 AFC U-19 Championship qualification.

Two years later, he was called up to the senior Indian squad of 23 for the 2011 AFC Asian Cup. Till date, Gurpreet has made a total of 20 appearances for the national team.