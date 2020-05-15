e-paper
Home / Football / Happy to start training in small groups, says Harry Kane

Happy to start training in small groups, says Harry Kane

“I am happy to start training in small groups if that’s allowed and just get back to some normality as soon as possible.”

football Updated: May 15, 2020 15:38 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
File photo of Harry Kane.
File photo of Harry Kane.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane stated he is ready to start training in small groups if the green signal is given by the Premier League authorities. Footballers in England returned to individual training recently in first signs of football finding its feet back in the country. All sport in England have been suspended since March as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Kane revealed his teammates have tested negative for the virus and training in small groups could be the next step forward for them. “From what I’ve heard at the moment, everyone’s OK. We want to see the Premier League give us a plan and see what that looks like and go from there,” Kane was quoted as saying during ITV’s Good Morning Britain as per Daily Mail.

“I am happy to start training in small groups if that’s allowed and just get back to some normality as soon as possible.”

Matches are currently set to be held behind closed doors and Kane concedes it will be a strange feeling without fans being present inside the stadium.

He also sympathised with league leaders Liverpool, who won’t be able to celebrate with their fans even if the Merseysiders go on to win their first top-flight title in 30 years.

“It’s going to be a really difficult situation. Liverpool deserve the title with their fans, it will be a strange situation,” Kane said.

“There’s not been a time like this ever in my lifetime, it’s hard to know what the right thing to do is.

“The fans are a massive part of football, they make the game. Without them I’ve done it before with England (against Croatia in 2018) but if we want to finish the season we’re probably going to have to do that (without fans).”

