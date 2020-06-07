Hard to pick between Messi and Ronaldo, they’re powers of world football: Former Brazil defender Cafu

football

Brazil’s World Cup winning captain Cafu has called Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo the powerhouse of football but refrained from picking either above the other. Even though the Messi vs Ronaldo debate fails to die down, former Manchester United and England winger David Beckham and Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager remain a bit more inclined towards the Argentine forward.

Cafu, however, who has appeared in three consecutive World Cup finals for Brazil – 1994, 1998 and 2002 – opted to play safe calling both footballers “magnificent”.

“We’re talking about the two powers of world football. They’ve been at the top for 15 years. One has won six awards, the other five. It’s so hard to pick between them. They’re both magnificent players,” Cafu told FIFA in an interview.

Cafu won the World Cup with Brazil in ’94 and ’02, while finishing runner-up in 1998. Four years later, as captain of Brazil he led the country to a record fifth FIFA World Cup title with a 2-0 win over Germany in the final, the most by any country. Brazil have since failed to win another World Cup title but for Cafu, the memories of the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan are worth cherishing.

“There was immense happiness, the sensation of work being accomplished, of being a champion,” he said on fifa.com of the feeling of becoming world champions.

“We went back to the hotel and everyone celebrated. Some were with their family, others with their friends. Some went out for dinner, others to a bar. We were all overcome with happiness. It was sensational.”

“Brazil played well. I think how we played as a team made us world champions. But Taffarel was really, really good. He played really well throughout the tournament and he saved a penalty in the World Cup Final, so for me he was the most important. Aldair and Marcio Santos played really well too, Romario and Bebeto scored the goals, but for me Taffarel was incredible.”

Cafu called former France midfielder and current Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane as one of the best players he’s come across. Cafu had his battles against Zidane, notably in the final of the 1998 World Cup and the quarterfinal of the 2006 World Cup with France beating Brazil on both occasions.

“One of the best players I’ve seen - technically, physically. He had an exceptional vision of the game. His ability to think, to react, to improvise was impressive. He always positioned himself intelligently. He was outstanding.”

The former defender reacted to comparisons with Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool, calling the 21-year-old a “sensational and rare talent”.

“If he keeps playing the way he has been he will be regarded as one of the best players in the world. He has the potential to win (The Best FIFA Men’s Player) award. He’s technically brilliant, he has so much quality. He has a Brazilian style of play. I love watching him play. And playing in such a great team will help him grow,” Cafu said.