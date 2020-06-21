e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / ‘I feel like an alien’: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp slams England’s response to Covid-19 crisis

‘I feel like an alien’: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp slams England’s response to Covid-19 crisis

“I was not worried for one second that the ­government could cost us the title because I was worried about the numbers who were dying – and I’m still worried,” Klopp was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

football Updated: Jun 21, 2020 16:47 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp stands prior to the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, March 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp stands prior to the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, March 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Super)(AP)
         

Liverpool is on the verge of winning the Premier Leaugue title this year. The opportunity almost slipped out from their hands when the European football season was halted in March due to spread of coronavirus pandemic. With the number of cases rising in England, it looked at one stage, that the league will not be able to see a resumption. But now that football has returned amid closed doors, and Liverpool will look to ensure they go on to win the trophy. But manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that when the football season was stopped, he was more worried about the number of people dying in England due to Covid-19.

At a press conference, Klopp launched a scathing criticism of England’s response to the pandemic. “I was not worried for one second that the ­government could cost us the title because I was worried about the numbers who were dying – and I’m still worried,” Klopp was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

“I didn’t vote for this ­government. This government was the choice of other people. And the problem I had was that I got the news from England and the news from Germany. If aliens looked at us both from the outside, they would think we came from two different planets.

“From a personal point of view, I don’t understand why we started wearing face masks in closed areas on June 15 when five or six weeks ago all the other countries were doing it.

“You can argue about whether it makes sense to wear them, but all ­countries who started wearing face masks earlier have smaller casualty numbers than here in England. That’s the truth.

“When I see the numbers here in ­England and then in Germany, I think. Look, it’s not perfect in Germany, people have died and have been ill. But, in terms of living your life, it is completely different.

“If you want to enter a shop in Germany, but don’t wear a face mask, then you aren’t allowed in. With a face mask, you can go in all the shops you want. You can go to the hairdresser, wherever.

“They wear a face mask, you wear a face mask, and sometimes the people in the shop will have even more ­protection like a screen.

tags
top news
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Satyendar Jain getting better, could be shifted to general ward on Monday
Satyendar Jain getting better, could be shifted to general ward on Monday
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
‘Surender Modi’: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh barb at PM on India-China face-off
‘Surender Modi’: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh barb at PM on India-China face-off
Live: Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 tally reaches 2,324; 23 new cases reported
Live: Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 tally reaches 2,324; 23 new cases reported
Covid-hit Beijing sees 227 cases, experts say outbreaks possible in other cities
Covid-hit Beijing sees 227 cases, experts say outbreaks possible in other cities
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In