‘I feel like an alien’: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp slams England’s response to Covid-19 crisis

football

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 16:47 IST

Liverpool is on the verge of winning the Premier Leaugue title this year. The opportunity almost slipped out from their hands when the European football season was halted in March due to spread of coronavirus pandemic. With the number of cases rising in England, it looked at one stage, that the league will not be able to see a resumption. But now that football has returned amid closed doors, and Liverpool will look to ensure they go on to win the trophy. But manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that when the football season was stopped, he was more worried about the number of people dying in England due to Covid-19.

At a press conference, Klopp launched a scathing criticism of England’s response to the pandemic. “I was not worried for one second that the ­government could cost us the title because I was worried about the numbers who were dying – and I’m still worried,” Klopp was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

“I didn’t vote for this ­government. This government was the choice of other people. And the problem I had was that I got the news from England and the news from Germany. If aliens looked at us both from the outside, they would think we came from two different planets.

“From a personal point of view, I don’t understand why we started wearing face masks in closed areas on June 15 when five or six weeks ago all the other countries were doing it.

“You can argue about whether it makes sense to wear them, but all ­countries who started wearing face masks earlier have smaller casualty numbers than here in England. That’s the truth.

“When I see the numbers here in ­England and then in Germany, I think. Look, it’s not perfect in Germany, people have died and have been ill. But, in terms of living your life, it is completely different.

“If you want to enter a shop in Germany, but don’t wear a face mask, then you aren’t allowed in. With a face mask, you can go in all the shops you want. You can go to the hairdresser, wherever.

“They wear a face mask, you wear a face mask, and sometimes the people in the shop will have even more ­protection like a screen.