I-League: Real Kashmir held to goalless draw by Churchill Brothers

There was no encore in store and debutants Real Kashmir had to be contend with share the spoils with Churchill Brothers following a goalless draw in their first-ever home game of the I-league in Srinagar on Tuesday.

A few days after a terrific start to their maiden season in the country’s top-flight, when they stunned defending champions Minerva Punjab FC in their own den, Real Kashmir entered the game as the fancied team.

But former champions Churchill Brothers, reduced to 10 men, are a fancied outfit and managed to stave off a spirited challenge by the hosts at the TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground.

Real Kashmir could not register three points after being denied twice by the woodwork, once in each half.

Robertson chose to stick to the starting XI that earned him the three points against Minerva Punjab. While Petre Gigiu made a single change to the side that drew 2-2 against Chennai City as Lamgoulen Gou Hangshing started ahead of Vinil Poojary.

It was a competitive start to the game as both sides were looking to dominate the midfield, but they lacked creativity as the match progressed.

The first significant chance of the game fell for Danish Farooq but the midfielder was denied by the crossbar. It was an accurate cross from Brian Mascarenhas from the left flank and Farooq took a shot, which beat goalkeeper James Kithan, but the woodwork came in the way.

The result may have left the home fans asking for more but also ensured that David Robertson’s men stayed unbeaten after two matches in a week.

There was a chance for Real Kashmir towards the end, but that did not ended in a goal.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 17:21 IST