Home / Football / Ibrahimovic on bench for first game back at AC Milan

Ibrahimovic on bench for first game back at AC Milan

Ibrahimovic has signed a six-month contract worth 3.5 million euros ($3.9 million) with the option for an additional season with the struggling Italian side.

football Updated: Jan 06, 2020 19:52 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Milan
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic before the match.
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic before the match.(REUTERS)
         

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been named on the bench for his first game back at AC Milan against Sampdoria on Monday. The 38-year-old former Swedish international last played for MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy in October.

Ibrahimovic has signed a six-month contract worth 3.5 million euros ($3.9 million) with the option for an additional season with the struggling Italian side. Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek will start ahead of the former Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain player at the San Siro in the match against 17th-placed Sampdoria.

Former European champions AC Milan are 12th in the Serie A table, 14 points off the Champions League berths.

Ibrahimovic helped Milan win their last Serie A title in 2011 but left the club eight years ago for PSG.

