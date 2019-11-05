e-paper
Iker Casillas returns to training six months after heart attack

Iker Casillas, who led Spain to the World Cup title in 2010, shared an image of his boots along with the caption “six months and three days you have been in the locker”

football Updated: Nov 05, 2019 19:54 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Lisbon
Iker Casillas in action.
Iker Casillas in action.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Former Spanish captain Iker Casillas has returned to training with his club Porto for the first time since suffering a heart attack in May. The 38-year-old goalkeeper, who led Spain to the World Cup title in 2010, shared an image of his boots along with the caption “six months and three days you have been in the locker”

Casillas had to be rushed to a local hospital after he suffered a heart attack during a training session. Local news outlets reported that he underwent a cardiac catheterisation and Porto soon released a statement reassuring fans that he was okay.

The news had led to a flood of tributes, including and especially from his former club Real Madrid, where he was a long time captain and had made 725 appearances in 16 years before leaving for Portuguese giants Porto in 2015.

Casillas has since been actively posting updates on social media about his recovery. As per AS, he trained individually for the first time on Monday. He is still far from being fully fit but has been included in Porto’s official squad for the 2019-20 Primeira Liga season.

Message delivered, cops end 11-hour-long protest outside Delhi Police Hq
After refusing to join China-led trade deal, India supports talks with EU
RBI raises withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 for depositors of PMC Bank
Amid uproar over renaming Kalam award, Andhra govt says CM ‘did not know’
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit on verge of major milestone in T20I cricket
The Morning Show review: Flagship Apple show is distractingly good-looking
‘Questions will be raised’: Gavaskar left unimpressed by Dhawan
On The Record: The man in charge of Ayodhya
