I-league: Indian Arrows and Aizawl FC play out goalless draw

Former champions Aizawl FC and Indian Arrows played out a goalless draw in the I-league in Cuttack on Friday, sharing a point each.

The game was being played at the Barabati Stadium. Indian Arrows captain Amarjit Singh was adjudged Hero of the Match.

The first half began with Indian Arrows and Aizawl FC eyeing win for a different reason. While the hosts looked forward to adding a second win to their kitty, former Aizawl FC were keen to finish their away sojourn on a winning note.

While the half-time stats suggested otherwise with Aizawl FC having a better possession rate but it was the young Arrows who showed more intent and eagerness to score. The Arrows again showcased some good passing skills but their lack of creativity inside the box let them down.

Aizawl did try making a few attempts but none of them was close enough to unsettle Arrows goalkeeper Prabhsukan Gill. In what can be called a slow-tempo first half, it was the home team who got the best chance but missed out by a whisker in the 41st minute when an accurate long ball pass from Anwar Ali to Rahim Ali failed to find the back of the net, ensuring the first 45 minutes of the game remained goalless.

The second half began with the visitors taking charge of the attacks. The closest they went was in the 50th minute when their Cote D’Ivoirian forward Zikahi Dodoz missed a sitter from right in front of the goal from inside the box.

Aizawl came back with another chance in the 52nd minute when Lalkhawpuimawia missed from a Kromah cross. Indian Arrows again increased their pace by the middle of the second half but couldn’t convert the chances.

One of the best chances that the Arrows had was in the 80th minute when a superb shot from Boris hit the Aizawl FC woodwork, denying the hosts lead.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 20:35 IST