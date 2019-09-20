Is this woman ‘one of the three’ people who fed McDonald’s burger to Cristiano Ronaldo when he was 12?

football

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 16:37 IST

During a recent interview with English broadcaster Piers Morgan, the Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo mentioned that he used to look out for left over burgers near the Sporting Lisbon stadium when he was 12 years old. “We were a little hungry. We have a McDonald’s next to the stadium, we knocked on the door and asked if they had any burgers,” Ronaldo said.

He then mentioned the name of Edna and referred to two other girls who would always help him. “There was always Edna and two other girls. I never found them again,” the former Real Madrid star mentioned.

But now, Ronaldo’s wish hmay have come true. A woman, named Paula Leca, has come out claiming that she is one of the McDonald’s employees who served burgers to 12-year-old Ronaldo.

They would appear in front of the restaurant and when there were hamburgers left over our manager would give us permission to hand them over,” the Leca told Portuguese radio station Renascenca. “One of the boys was Cristiano Ronaldo who was perhaps the most timid of them all. This happened almost every night each week.”

“I still laugh about it all now. I had already told my son about it but he thought it was a fib because he couldn’t imagine his mum ever giving Cristiano Ronaldo a hamburger,” she added.

“My husband already knew about it, because sometimes he would go to pick me up from work at night and he also saw him. It’s funny to go back now to something that happened so long ago. It shows his humility. At least now people know this wasn’t an invention. If he invited me out for dinner, I’d go for sure. The first thing I’d do would be to say thank you and during the meal we would have time to remember those times,” the woman further said.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 16:36 IST