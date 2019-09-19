Cristiano Ronaldo wants to find McDonald’s ladies who fed him burgers as a kid

football

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved global fame and adulation with his footballing abilities, but there was a time in his life when he had to worry for two square meals a day. Ronaldo’s rise from a modest childhood to becoming one of the greatest footballers of all time is a fairytale. During a recent interview with English broadcaster Piers Morgan, the Juventus star opened up about his life before football.

In a freewheeling chat Ronaldo mentioned that he used to look out for left over burgers near the Sporting Lisbon stadium as a child. “We were a little hungry. We have a McDonald’s next to the stadium, we knocked on the door and asked if they had any burgers,” Ronaldo said.

He then mentioned the name of Edna and referred to two other girls who would always help him. “There was always Edna and two other girls. I never found them again,” the former Real Madrid star mentioned.

Cristiano Ronaldo needs your help finding Edna and two other girls who helped him when he was a poor kid in Lisbon. pic.twitter.com/WssA8hmPnS — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 18, 2019

Ronaldo went on to say that the McDonald’s outlet has now been shut and that he would want to meet the ladies again and invited them to dinner. “I want to invite them to Turin or Lisbon to come have dinner with me because I want to give something back,” he said.

Ronaldo also mentioned how close he was to joining Arsenal instead of Manchester United and broke down while talking about his father.

