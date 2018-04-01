Jamshedpur FC face I-League champions Minerva Punjab FC in Super Cup

ISL outfit Jamshedpur FC will have their task cut out as they take on reigning I-League champions Minerva Punjab FC in what is expected to be an intense Super Cup match here tomorrow.

Jamshedpur FC had already played a match at the Kalinga Stadium.

Jamshedpur coach Steve Coppell said, “We are taking tomorrow’s match very seriously. We want to go as further as we can in the tournament.

“When twenty professional teams are fighting against each other to prove themselves, it’s going to be fierce and intense.”

Nonetheless, he showed immense respect for his counterparts who are on a high having won the Hero I-League.

“We have great respect for the team. I watched a few I-League games on television and realised how competitive and tough the league is. Moreover, Minerva Punjab FC are the champions and it is going to be very tough for us.”

Sumit Passi who had a tough time owing to his injury is back in shape after a long injury lay off and he’s determined to prove his worth.

“It was very tough time for me. I had to stay 11 months out for the injury. But now I’ve recovered and ready to give it a shot. I have played a couple of matches in the ISL also. If our coach throws me in, I’ll grab the opportunity with both hands”, Passi said.

On being asked how a knock-out tournament differs from a league competition, the coach responded, “A cup competition is always different from the league. You play one bad game and you’re out of the tournament.”

Minerva Punjab FC have grown from strength to strength to lift their maiden I-League trophy one month back.

Khogen Singh pointed out that the first match is always tough but they are confident to get the job done.

“The first match of any tournament is always important. It’s going to be our first competitive match after winning the league. We have worked on our mental strength to win the league eventually,” Khogen said.

“We believe that we can win tomorrow as well. We are looking positively to go further in the tournament. You know, the game of football is very unpredictable and we have to keep our heads down and continue the job on the field,” he added.