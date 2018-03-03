Jurgen Klopp wants new deal for Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino

Liverpool F.C. manager Jurgen Klopp said it is important star forward Roberto Firmino signs a new contract at Anfield.

Firmino has flourished under Klopp, establishing himself as one of the best forwards in the Premier League, having arrived from Hoffenheim in 2015.

The 26-year-old has scored 13 goals and tallied six assists to lead free-flowing Liverpool up to third in the table and only two points adrift of second-placed Manchester United.

Klopp stressed the importance of Firmino extending his stay at the Merseyside club.

“It is very important for both sides. I think everything we are doing, the way we play, the way we give him the opportunity constantly to play - he deserves that,” Klopp said.

“He deserves that because his work-rate is outstanding but it helped him a lot to step up. He became a different player here.

“Other teams can say, ‘Hmmm, he’s really good,’ but it is not sure they will play the same way and use him as a nine or a 10 or they’ll use him out on the wings.

“It is important to keep these players who are at a good age and when there is still space for improvement. There is no doubt we want to do that. You can imagine we try to do that. But they all have contracts. It’s not that their contracts are ending in the summer.”

Liverpool welcome former boss Rafael Benitez and Newcastle United to Anfield on Saturday.