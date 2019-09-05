Juventus look to unite Cristiano Ronaldo with three Manchester United players: Report

football

Italian giants Juventus could make a move for three Manchester United first team players. According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, the ‘Old Lady’ are reportedly keeping tabs on goalkeeper David de Gea, defender Eric Bailly and midfielder Nemanja Matic and could take advantage of their situations at Old Trafford.

Juventus are known for making the most of contract situations of big-name players and usually make a swoop for them in the January transfer market, when the players are allowed to speak to other clubs under the Bosman ruling. Aaron Ramsey, Emre Can, Paul Pogba are few big-name players who joined the Turin-based club for nothing.

United’s Spanish custodian de Gea is in the final year of his contract and could leave for free at the end of the season. Although, de Gea has reiterated his desire to stay at the club before but the team’s inability to challenge for trophies means the star shot stopper could be tempted to make a move away from Manchester considering he is in his prime.

Moreover, Polish keeper Wojciech Szczęsny is the number 1 at Juventus with club legend Gianluigi Buffon filling in as his number 2. The management would want a top-class keeper to come in before Buffon finally hangs up his illustrious boots.

Matic has dropped down the pecking order due to the emergence of academy product Scott McTominay and he too can be convinced to leave the club. He could be a like for like replacement for Emre Can, who seems to be on his way out after it was revealed he isn’t part of Juventus’ Champions League team.

Bailly’s United career hasn’t really taken off despite him being on the roster for two years and the incoming of most expensive defender in the world Harry Maguire means the former Villareal defender isn’t an automatic starter. Injuries haven’t been kind to him during his short stint at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ either.

Juventus are struggling with injury to talisman Giorgio Chiellini, who has been ruled out of 2019 due to torn ACL. Although, Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt is expected to step up in absence of Chiellini but Juventus will want to shore up their bench strength and that is were Bailly comes into picture.

So if the reports are true, former Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo, who now plies his trade in Italy, could be united with three top-class footballers who represented his former club in England.

