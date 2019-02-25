Kevin De Bruyne says quadruple would make Manchester City ‘best team ever’

Kevin De Bruyne has played down Manchester City’s quadruple prospects after they beat Chelsea in the League Cup final but admitted such an achievement would make them the “best team ever”.

With Liverpool also missing the chance to move three points clear at the top of the Premier League after being held to a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday, the odds on City completing an unprecedented clean sweep have shortened.

But asked if Pep Guardiola’s men could win all four trophies on offer, midfielder De Bruyne said it would be “almost impossible”.

“If you do that you must be considered the best team ever because nobody has done it,” he said.

“However, we are not looking at that. We want to win as much as possible. We are not thinking about the quadruple.

“If we win three and then we play the Champions League final maybe we can talk about it but before that -- no way.”

Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United won the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in 1999 -- a unique feat in English football.

City’s latest trophy, their fourth League Cup triumph in six seasons, came via a penalty shootout after a drab clash ended goalless after 120 minutes.

The main talking point was an extraordinary incident late in extra time when Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, to the fury of manager Maurizio Sarri, appeared to refuse to be substituted.

The Spaniard had required treatment twice in the latter stages and Chelsea had a penalty specialist in Willy Caballero, who saved three spot-kicks for City in the 2016 final, ready to come on.

City, who are also on course for the Champions League quarter-finals and play in the FA Cup last eight next month, resume their title defence against West Ham on Wednesday.

“We are here to fight for all the competitions,” said striker Sergio Aguero. “Obviously the Champions League isn’t easy but we are going to try to at least go as far as possible. And then with the Premier League we are (up) there.”

On the downside for City, Fernandinho and Aymeric Laporte could both face spells on the sidelines after being withdrawn with injuries.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 16:26 IST