e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Koeman frustrated at Barca president’s Messi comments

Koeman frustrated at Barca president’s Messi comments

Barca’s all-time top scorer Messi attempted to leave the Camp Nou in the close season, and is expected to walk away on a free transfer when his current contract expires in June.

football Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 20:18 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Barcelona's Lionel Messi shakes hands with coach Ronald Koeman.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi shakes hands with coach Ronald Koeman. (REUTERS)
         

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman criticised on Friday comments from the club’s interim president Carlos Tusquets, who said this week that it was in the Catalan side’s economic interests to have cashed in on Lionel Messi.

Barca’s all-time top scorer Messi attempted to leave the Camp Nou in the close season, and is expected to walk away on a free transfer when his current contract expires in June.

Tusquets, who also described the club’s economic situation as worrying, said selling Messi would have been “desirable” in terms of lowering the club’s wage bill and the money made from a transfer.

“We know what Leo’s situation is,” Koeman told a news conference.

“If there’s anyone who needs to decide about his future, it’s Leo himself. I don’t care what’s said outside the club, however comments from inside the club don’t help us have the calmness we need to do our job.

“We can’t control what’s said outside, but from within it’s a different story.

“It (selling Messi in the transfer window) might have been his (Tusquets’) personal opinion and I respect that, but Leo’s got a year left on his deal and he is the one who needs to decide.”

Koeman was talking ahead of Saturday’s visit to Cadiz. The promoted side have already beaten Real Madrid this season and with Barca lagging behind in the title race, Koeman admits they can ill-afford another slip-up.

“Right now I think Atletico Madrid are looking strong. They don’t let many goals in and win games.

“It’s a long season, lots can happen, but we cannot afford to drop any more points. We need to win every game we have left this year.”

Barca, who sit seventh in the table, will be without the injured quartet of Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Sergi Roberto and Ansu Fati for the trip to Andalusia.

tags
top news
AT HTLS 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman says MSP for farm produce will continue
AT HTLS 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman says MSP for farm produce will continue
‘With Covid-19 vaccine coming, economic recovery will gain traction’: FM
‘With Covid-19 vaccine coming, economic recovery will gain traction’: FM
Army chief’s visit to Saudi, UAE is attempt to boost security cooperation
Army chief’s visit to Saudi, UAE is attempt to boost security cooperation
Farmers blocking services, increasing Covid-19 threat: PIL in SC
Farmers blocking services, increasing Covid-19 threat: PIL in SC
‘#Ratsniffed’: Vaughan questions use of concussion substitute by India
‘#Ratsniffed’: Vaughan questions use of concussion substitute by India
CSE hands over honey adulterant fructose syrup sample to FSSAI
CSE hands over honey adulterant fructose syrup sample to FSSAI
India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
India’s economy in better state now? FM Nirmala on Covid recovery #HTLS2020
India’s economy in better state now? FM Nirmala on Covid recovery #HTLS2020
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In