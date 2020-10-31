e-paper
Home / Football / Kyle Walker earns Manchester City 1-0 win over boyhood club Sheffield United

Kyle Walker earns Manchester City 1-0 win over boyhood club Sheffield United

While City slowly climbs the standings after starting the season a week after the majority of teams and following its early loss to Leicester, United stayed in next-to-last place courtesy of this sixth loss in seven games so far

football Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 20:29 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
SHEFFIELD
Manchester City's Kyle Walker with Sheffield United's John Egan after the match Pool via REUTERS/Tim Keeton EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Kyle Walker consigned boyhood club Sheffield United to another Premier League loss by driving home a long-range shot to earn Manchester City a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane on Saturday. The right back, who has been one of the few City players to be consistently impressive this season, collected a pass from Kevin De Bruyne in a central position, surged forward, and fired in an effort from 30 yards (meters) that found the bottom corner in the 28th minute.

While City slowly climbs the standings after starting the season a week after the majority of teams and following its early loss to Leicester, United stayed in next-to-last place courtesy of this sixth loss in seven games so far.

City dominated possession, especially in the first half, but again lacked a cutting edge without a natural striker. Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus are out injured, so Ferran Torres — naturally a winger — started as a makeshift center forward.

It meant United was never fully out of the contest and the home side had two great chances to equalize in the second half, with John Lundstram firing a first-time shot over the crossbar and Rhian Brewster denied by Ederson in a one-on-one situation as he tried to chip the goalkeeper.

Walker, therefore, had the honor of scoring the winning goal against his local club, which he joined as a 7-year-old and where he signed his first professional contract in 2008.

Amid injury problems throughout the City squad, the England defender has been an ever-present in the league this season. He also started both of the team’s Champions League group games and featured for his country in Nations League qualifiers.

City has won three of its six league games at the start of its bid to wrest the title back off Liverpool.

