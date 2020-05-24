e-paper
Home / Football / LaLiga cleared to start on June 8 by government

LaLiga cleared to start on June 8 by government

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Tebas said: “We are very happy for the decision, it is the result of the great work of clubs, players, technicians, CSD (National Sports Council) and agents involved.

football Updated: May 24, 2020 12:03 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Madrid
File photo of La Liga.
File photo of La Liga.(REUTERS)
         

LaLiga has been cleared to return to action on June 8, the league tweeted. The league is however yet to decide on an official date for resumption with President Javier Tebas expressing his desire to start matches from June 12. “The Spanish government has given the green light for the return of professional sport - including #LaLigaSantander and #LaLigaSmartBank - as of June 8th, following guidelines from the Ministry of Health,” LaLiga tweeted.

“But we cannot lower our guard, it is important to follow health regulations and ensure the pandemic doesn’t come back.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also supported the resumption of the league. “Spain has done what it should and now new horizons are opening for everyone. The time has come to bring back many day-to-day activities,” Sanchez is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“From 8 June, LaLiga will be back. Spanish football has a huge following but it will not be the only recreational activity that will return.” LaLiga clubs returned to group training on May 18.

