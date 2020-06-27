e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Leander Dendoncker settles derby as Wolves win at Villa

Leander Dendoncker settles derby as Wolves win at Villa

A fifth win from six league games sent Wolves above Manchester United and two points behind fourth-place Chelsea in the race for a Champions League place next season.

football Updated: Jun 27, 2020 19:42 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, England
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Leander Dendoncker holds the ball.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Leander Dendoncker holds the ball.(AP)
         

Wolverhampton Wanderers moved into fifth place in the Premier League on Saturday thanks to midfielder Leander Dendoncker’s second-half goal in a 1-0 win at local rival Aston Villa.

A fifth win from six league games sent Wolves above Manchester United and two points behind fourth-place Chelsea in the race for a Champions League place next season. Chelsea and Man United have a game in hand on Wolves, while 19th-place Villa stays in serious relegation trouble after taking two points from six matches.

Winger Adama Traoré made an impact for Wolves by helping to set up the goal one minute after replacing striker Diogo Jota.

Traoré found space in midfield, turned and broke two tackles before spraying the ball wide to forward Raúl Jiménez down the left. Jiménez whipped in a cross which Spaniard Jonny flicked to Dendoncker, who pushed the ball onto his left foot before rifling it past goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

Nyland almost gifted Wolves the lead with a bizarre error near the end of the first half.

Looking to throw the ball out, the ball flew out of the back of his hand and landed at Jota’s feet near the edge of the penalty area. But the forward rushed his shot somewhat and it went just over the crossbar.

After Villa had left back Matt Targett taken off injured early on with what appeared a hamstring injury, Wolves threatened first when Jiménez’s near-post header was saved in the 19th.

Villa’s best player, as often this season, was roaming midfielder Jack Grealish. But he had little impact against coach Nuno Espírito Santo’s well-organized team.

tags
top news
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
LIVE | Covid-19 recoveries exceed active cases by 98,493: Health ministry
LIVE | Covid-19 recoveries exceed active cases by 98,493: Health ministry
Pak to reopen Kartarpur Corridor next week, India calls it ‘mirage of goodwill’
Pak to reopen Kartarpur Corridor next week, India calls it ‘mirage of goodwill’
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul over Chinese ‘intrusion’
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul over Chinese ‘intrusion’
He ‘adopted’ the caterpillars he found in a broccoli. Story is delightful
He ‘adopted’ the caterpillars he found in a broccoli. Story is delightful
Remembering the life and times of Sam Manekshaw | Opinion
Remembering the life and times of Sam Manekshaw | Opinion
Delhi’s Covid-19 count soars past 80,000-mark with 2,948 fresh cases
Delhi’s Covid-19 count soars past 80,000-mark with 2,948 fresh cases
Will actor Sonu Sood join politics? Watch his answer
Will actor Sonu Sood join politics? Watch his answer
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In