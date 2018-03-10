Live - FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League semi-final 1st leg, live score: Goa look for win

FC Goa will look to take a crucial lead at home when they host Chennaiyin FC in the first leg of their Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final clash in Margao today. FC Goa are in a good run of form, having won their last three games and scoring 12 goals in these wins. Chennaiyin, on the other hand, haven’t lost away from home since the 3-1 reverse in Guwahati against NorthEast United on January 19. Both sides had played the final of the ISL in 2015 at today’s venue, a game which Chennaiyin won 3-2 and was marred by clashes on the field after the game. Catch live score of FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League semi-final first leg, here.

20:24 hrs IST: Chennaiyin have a free kick from a promising position. Jerry’s effort is towards the bottom right corner, but it’s not powerful enough and Kattimani comfortably catches.

20:20 hrs IST: Jeje shoots from a tight angle. His effort is well wide of the goal.

20:16 hrs IST: Inigo Calderon has a deep gash in his shin.He receives treatment on the sidelines.

20:11 hrs IST: FC Goa are slowly growing into the game. Chennaiyin won’t mind their opponents having more possession of the ball, but they will be keen to narrow it down the middle.

20:06 hrs IST: Karanjit Singh fails to grab a cross from the left, but Jerry clears for Chennaiyin.

20:03 hrs IST: Francis Fernandes crosses from the right flank, but it’s a comfortable catch for FC Goa keeper Laxmikant Kattimani.

19:55 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Super League semi-final first leg between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC.

Goa’s Spanish recruits, Ferran Corominas and Manuel Lanzarote, will lead the side’s attack and will hope to continue their good run of form which has helped propel the club to the semis.

Chennaiyin have been defensively disciplined this season, and will look to be solid at the back as they chase their second ISL title.