Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes light of Adrian howler

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:32 IST

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp laughed off stand-in goalkeeper Adrian’s mistake in Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League victory over Southampton, joking that the howler was a “goalie thing” at the Merseyside club. After forwards Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino put Liverpool 2-0 ahead, new signing Adrian gifted Southampton a lifeline with a poor clearance that rebounded off Danny Ings and into the net.

But Klopp made light of the incident, comparing it to an error by his first-choice goalkeeper Alisson during a win over Leicester City last season. Asked by reporters if he had spoken to Adrian, Klopp said: “Yes: ‘you finally arrived, welcome.’

“Ali did the same... it’s a goalie thing at Liverpool, no problem with that as long as we win the games. All good.” Adrian, who was deployed after Allisson suffered a long-term injury against Norwich, had been passed fit for the match after sustaining a freak injury while celebrating their midweek Super Cup victory over Chelsea.

“Adrian had a swollen ankle and we played too many balls back to him in that period. I was happy with everything he did, all the saves, all that stuff,” Klopp added.

“The other players have to then feel more the responsibility for the build-up and cannot give all the balls back to him and hope the painkillers still help.

“I don’t think the goal was because of that, but a few other balls were. He’s completely good with his feet.” Early pace-setters Liverpool next host Arsenal on Aug. 24.

