Home / Football / Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes says Eric Cantona comparisons premature, eyes silverware

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes says Eric Cantona comparisons premature, eyes silverware

Fernandes has made an instant impact since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in January, scoring 11 goals and setting up eight to fire United to a third-place finish in the Premier League and the Europa League semi-final

football Updated: Aug 16, 2020 09:43 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Manchester
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup Semi Final - Manchester United v Chelsea - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 19, 2020 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes during the warm up before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pool via REUTERS/Alastair Grant
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup Semi Final - Manchester United v Chelsea - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 19, 2020 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes during the warm up before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pool via REUTERS/Alastair Grant(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has played down comparisons to Eric Cantona after a blistering start to his career at Old Trafford, insisting he needs trophies on his resume before he can begin to reach the Frenchman’s status. Fernandes has made an instant impact since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in January, scoring 11 goals and setting up eight to fire United to a third-place finish in the Premier League and the Europa League semi-final.

His impact has been likened by former United players to that of Cantona, who joined Sir Alex Ferguson’s Man United from Leeds United midway through the 1992-93 season and helped end their 26-year wait for a league title.

“It’s really good for me to listen to that and to be talked about alongside such names,” Fernandes, 25, told the club’s website on Saturday. “For me, Cantona was an amazing player for the club and I need to do much better to be compared with him.

“I’m really happy for what I have done, but I’m not satisfied like the coach said.”

United face Sevilla in the last four of the Europa League on Sunday hoping to get third time lucky after falling at the semi-final hurdle in the League Cup to Manchester City and in the FA Cup to Chelsea.

“Coming to Manchester is about winning trophies. I will be happy at the end of this season to have one, if we win the Europa League,” the Portuguese midfielder added.

