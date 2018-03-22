 Manchester United apply to establish professional women’s team | football | Hindustan Times
Manchester United apply to establish professional women’s team

Manchester United have been widely criticised for not having an adult women’s team with many leading English clubs including Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool all running sides in Super League One

football Updated: Mar 22, 2018 10:28 IST
Manchester United are seeking to establish a professional team in the second tier of the Women’s Super League.
Manchester United are seeking to establish a professional team in the second tier of the Women’s Super League.(Getty Images)

Manchester United have applied to the Football Association to establish a professional team in the second tier of the Women’s Super League, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

United have been widely criticised for not having an adult women’s team with many leading English clubs including Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool all running sides in Super League One.

“We are pleased to announce that the club intends to establish its first ever professional women’s team,” United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward said in a statement.

“The Manchester United women’s team must be built in the same image and with the same principles as the men’s first team and offer academy players a clear route to top level football within the club.”

