e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / ‘Still a long way to go to combat child poverty’: Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford

‘Still a long way to go to combat child poverty’: Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford

The 22-year-old Rashford forced a government U-turn last month after he wrote an open letter to legislators asking for the reversal of a decision not to award free school meal vouchers to vulnerable children outside term.

football Updated: Jul 15, 2020 16:40 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Manchester
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford in action with Southampton's James Ward-Prowse.
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford in action with Southampton's James Ward-Prowse.(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford will become the youngest person to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester for his work campaigning against child poverty. The 22-year-old Rashford forced a government U-turn last month after he wrote an open letter to legislators asking for the reversal of a decision not to award free school meal vouchers to vulnerable children outside term.

“We still have a long way to go in the fight to combat child poverty in this country,” Rashford said, “but receiving recognition from your city means we are heading in the right direction and that means a lot. Thank you to the University of Manchester.”

The Manchester-born player said his family relied on free school meals when he was growing up. During the coronavirus pandemic, he has also linked up with poverty and food waste charity FareShare to help raise 20 million pounds ($25 million), which meant 3.9 million meals could be distributed to vulnerable people every week.

“Marcus is an extraordinary young man with an extraordinary talent and drive that stretches well beyond the football field,” said Prof. Nancy Rothwell, president and vice chancellor of the University of Manchester. “His work for charity and his high-profile campaign will not only help countless young people across our own city, but across the entire country.”

tags
top news
‘India and EU share universal values like democracy’: PM at India-EU Summit
‘India and EU share universal values like democracy’: PM at India-EU Summit
‘Come back to home in Jaipur’: Congress again reaches out to Sachin Pilot
‘Come back to home in Jaipur’: Congress again reaches out to Sachin Pilot
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
EC Ashok Lavasa may leave poll body, join Asian Development Bank
EC Ashok Lavasa may leave poll body, join Asian Development Bank
On border row, China says military talks with India made further progress
On border row, China says military talks with India made further progress
‘Have proof’: Gehlot claims after Pilot denied plotting against party
‘Have proof’: Gehlot claims after Pilot denied plotting against party
Google-Jio partnership to 5G in India: Top announcements from Reliance AGM
Google-Jio partnership to 5G in India: Top announcements from Reliance AGM
Bihar businessman buys land on the moon, find out how much it cost 
Bihar businessman buys land on the moon, find out how much it cost 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In