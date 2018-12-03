Today in New Delhi, India
Mark Hughes sacked as Southampton manager

Mark Hughes was appointed as the manager of Southampton in March this year. He saved the team from relegation last season.

File image of Mark Hughes.(AFP)

Mark Hughes has been sacked as manager of Southampton, the struggling Premier League club announced on Monday, despite an improved performance in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

“We would like to express our thanks to Mark and his staff for all of their efforts during their time at St Mary’s,” the club said in a statement.

“The search for a new manager to take the club forward is already underway.”

Assistant first team manager Mark Bowen and assistant first team coach Eddie Niedzwiecki have also left the club.

Southampton, who were 2-0 up against Jose Mourinho’s United at home on Saturday at one stage, are 18th in the Premier League, just one point ahead of bottom club Fulham.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 15:47 IST

