‘Maurizio Sarri 2.0’: Chelsea fans elated to see Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet supporting ‘Blues’

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan sent twitter into a frenzy when he posted a photo of himself wearing Chelsea jersey. His son, Abhishek Bachchan is known as an avid Chelsea supporter. But, in a tweet, the senior Bachchan answered that his loyalties also lie with the Blues.

In a tweet, the actor wrote: “... streaks of ‘blue’ .. in the hair for you .. but the ‘blues’ on chest .. for all the rest .. Chelsea be the best .. !!

Chelsea fans were quick to draw comparisons with former club manager Maurizio Sarri.

Frank Lampard is still waiting for his first win as Chelsea manager after Wilfred Ndidi gave Leicester a 1-1 draw to spoil the Blues legend’s homecoming on Sunday. Thrashed 4-0 at Manchester United last weekend and beaten on penalties by Liverpool in the European Super Cup on Wednesday, Lampard’s side took an early lead through Mason Mount’s first goal for Chelsea.

But Ndidi atoned for the costly mistake that led to Mount’s opener as the Nigeria midfielder headed Leicester’s well deserved second half equaliser. Lampard had been given a thunderous reception in his first game as Chelsea manager at Stamford Bridge.

