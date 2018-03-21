Neymar is great, we’ll see if he joins Real Madrid - Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio would not be against Neymar joining Real Madrid because he has proven at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain that he is a “great player”.

Neymar joined PSG in August in a transfer that rocked football, leaving Barcelona for a world-record deal which cost the Ligue 1 side €222million.

He has starred consistently in France, scoring 19 goals and setting up another 13 in just 20 Ligue 1 appearances.

But there have been regular suggestions of discontent, with Neymar already said to be eyeing a move, while he has occasionally been targeted by sections of the PSG support.

It did not take long for rumours of an eventual switch to Real Madrid to start circulating after departing Barca, as some claimed his move to PSG was done to facilitate the potential subsequent transfer, because moving directly between the two Liga clubs would have been too contentious.

And Madrid star Asensio is an admirer of the Brazil international, though he is unsure if the move will actually happen.

“He’s a great player,” Asensio told El Larguero.

“He has demonstrated that at both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. We’ll see if we happen to meet [in the same team].”

Asensio was also asked about the form of his team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and Barca rival Lionel Messi.

While he recognises Messi’s fine performances, Asensio says he is only going to “focus” on Ronaldo.

“Every year they’re at an impressive level,” he said. “Messi and Cristiano are at a great level, but the one I focus on is Ronaldo, who is next to me.”