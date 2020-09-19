e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / No fond farewell but Zidane praises ‘spectacular’ Bale impact

No fond farewell but Zidane praises ‘spectacular’ Bale impact

Bale travelled to London on Friday to finalise a return to Tottenham on loan after seven years at Real which witnessed a remarkable haul of trophies and goals but ended with the player barely featuring at the end of last season.

football Updated: Sep 19, 2020 17:49 IST
Reuters
Reuters
MADRID
Soccer Football - Gareth Bale arrives in London - Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre, London, Britain - September 18, 2020 Gareth Bale arrives at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Soccer Football - Gareth Bale arrives in London - Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre, London, Britain - September 18, 2020 Gareth Bale arrives at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he did not say anything to Gareth Bale before he left to sign for Tottenham Hotspur but insisted he had no personal issue with the Wales forward and praised what he did for the Spanish club. Bale travelled to London on Friday to finalise a return to Tottenham on loan after seven years at Real which witnessed a remarkable haul of trophies and goals but ended with the player barely featuring at the end of last season.

“I did not speak to him,” Zidane told a news conference ahead of Real’s first game in La Liga away to Real Sociedad on Sunday, where they will begin their title defence.

“But I know what he has done for this club. He always proved his quality and what he has achieved with the club cannot be argued with.”

While Bale was key to Real winning the 2016 Champions League in Zidane’s first season, he was absent from most of the second campaign due to injuries and never managed to re-establish himself as a first-choice player for the Frenchman, even after scoring twice in the 2018 final against Liverpool.

But Zidane disagreed with the perception he forced Bale out.

“It’s not like that. It’s more complicated. With Bale it’s always about one side against the other. But I’ve never had a problem with Gareth.

“There will always be things that happen. Now he’s making a change, all we can do is wish him the best... These things happen in football, but I’ve always said he was a spectacular player.”

There will now be more expectation on Real’s joint-most expensive player, Eden Hazard, although the Belgian is unlikely to feature against Real Sociedad.

Hazard’s debut season at Real was marred by two ankle injuries and other fitness troubles. Zidane said he would not rush him back to action.

“We have more time to prepare for the season and all he needs to do is ensure he gets to 100 or 120% fitness,” he said.

(Reporting by Richard Martin)

tags
top news
Schools reopen from September 21: Are states ready?
Schools reopen from September 21: Are states ready?
‘Malicious actors trying to exploit digital payment platforms’: NSA Doval
‘Malicious actors trying to exploit digital payment platforms’: NSA Doval
Pak trying to promote terrorism in J&K in every possible way, says DGP Dilbag Singh
Pak trying to promote terrorism in J&K in every possible way, says DGP Dilbag Singh
‘Must seek our development in an unstable world’: Xi tells people of China
‘Must seek our development in an unstable world’: Xi tells people of China
Rajasthan prisoner complains of pain, X-ray reveals 4 mobile phones in rectum
Rajasthan prisoner complains of pain, X-ray reveals 4 mobile phones in rectum
LS floor leaders likely to meet soon to discuss shortening Monsoon session: Report
LS floor leaders likely to meet soon to discuss shortening Monsoon session: Report
Raj govt to legalise mines supplying stone for Ram temple
Raj govt to legalise mines supplying stone for Ram temple
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In