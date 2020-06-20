e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Pogba helps Man United draw at Spurs on return from injury

Pogba helps Man United draw at Spurs on return from injury

While the teams have endured three months without games in the pandemic, Pogba hasn’t played since December. And he entered only in the 63rd minute at an empty Tottenham stadium with the hosts leading from Steven Bergwijn’s 27th-minute strike through goalkeeper David de Gea’s hands.

football Updated: Jun 20, 2020 08:04 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
London
Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko with Manchester United's Paul Pogba after the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.
Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko with Manchester United's Paul Pogba after the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.(REUTERS)
         

Paul Pogba made an immediate impact on his return from surgery, earning a penalty converted by Bruno Fernandes that recovered for Manchester United a 1-1 draw at Tottenham in the English Premier League on Friday.

While the teams have endured three months without games in the pandemic, Pogba hasn’t played since December. And he entered only in the 63rd minute at an empty Tottenham stadium with the hosts leading from Steven Bergwijn’s 27th-minute strike through goalkeeper David de Gea’s hands.

“David is disappointed with it but the ball was moving,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

Pogba, whose United future has been mired in uncertainty, helped to inject some attacking dynamism that United had been missing.

After Pogba was bundled off the ball by Eric Dier, Fernandes netted his third penalty since joining United in January.

“Paul showed some real quality out there,” Solskjaer said. “He contributed really, really much for us to get a point and maybe could have helped us to get the three points. He did everything a midfielder should do. He tackled, he won the ball. He played passes and he showed some skills, so fantastic to have him back.”

United was denied a second penalty when VAR overturned the decision to penalize Dier for another foul — this time on Fernandes.

United is three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea having played an extra game. But fifth place will clinch a Champions League spot if second-placed Manchester City’s two-year ban from Europe is upheld next month for breaking financial rules. Tottenham remained four points behind United.

The start of the game saw players immediately take a knee as part of the Black Lives Matter protests.

tags
top news
PM Modi to launch mega Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan today
PM Modi to launch mega Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan today
At least five days’ institutional quarantine for all Covid-19 cases in Delhi
At least five days’ institutional quarantine for all Covid-19 cases in Delhi
LIVE: Brazil tops 1 mn Covid-19 cases, experts say real number may be 7 times higher
LIVE: Brazil tops 1 mn Covid-19 cases, experts say real number may be 7 times higher
Petrol, diesel prices raised again; to cost Rs 78.88 and Rs 77.67 per litre in Delhi
Petrol, diesel prices raised again; to cost Rs 78.88 and Rs 77.67 per litre in Delhi
Delhi’s Covid-19 count crosses 50K, death toll breaches 2K-mark
Delhi’s Covid-19 count crosses 50K, death toll breaches 2K-mark
The way Sachin attacked Akhtar, Akram and me was amazing: Waqar
The way Sachin attacked Akhtar, Akram and me was amazing: Waqar
NDA gains Rajya Sabha ground, BJP bags 11 of 24 seats
NDA gains Rajya Sabha ground, BJP bags 11 of 24 seats
Aur Batao: Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam on why they said yes to Bulbbul
Aur Batao: Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam on why they said yes to Bulbbul
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In