e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Qualification for next Champions League should be ‘on sporting merit’, says UEFA

Qualification for next Champions League should be ‘on sporting merit’, says UEFA

The announcement comes with several countries looking to bring an early end to their football seasons because of the complications of lockdowns imposed due to the health situation.

football Updated: Apr 23, 2020 20:28 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Paris
General view of the trophy before the draw.
General view of the trophy before the draw.(REUTERS)
         

Qualification for the next Champions League should be “on sporting merit” if domestic leagues cannot be completed but countries should “explore all possible options” to finish seasons suspended because of the coronavirus crisis, UEFA said on Thursday.

“If a domestic competition is prematurely terminated for legitimate reasons...UEFA would require (leagues) to select clubs for the UEFA club competitions 2020/21 based on sporting merit” in the current season, European football’s governing body said after a meeting of its Executive Committee.

That means that, while it remains hopeful that suspended seasons can still somehow be completed, UEFA is now willing to consider “legitimate reasons” to terminate leagues now, with current standings considered final and used as a basis for teams to qualify for the next Champions League and Europa League.

The announcement comes with several countries looking to bring an early end to their football seasons because of the complications of lockdowns imposed due to the health situation.

Earlier this week the Dutch football federation (KNVB) announced its intention to call an end to the season following the government’s decision to extend a ban on large gatherings until September because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Belgian Pro League is set to decide next week that it will end its season, thereby declaring Club Brugge champions. The Scottish league could do the same.

In contrast, the German Bundesliga is hoping to restart early next month.

as/jc

top news
S Jaishankar, Mike Pompeo discuss Covid-19, medical supply chain
S Jaishankar, Mike Pompeo discuss Covid-19, medical supply chain
Maharashtra sees 778 Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in biggest single-day jump
Maharashtra sees 778 Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in biggest single-day jump
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
LIVE| Total coronavirus cases in Rajasthan rise to 1,964
LIVE| Total coronavirus cases in Rajasthan rise to 1,964
‘If Virat, Rohit get out, we tend to lose 70 per cent matches’: Harbhajan
‘If Virat, Rohit get out, we tend to lose 70 per cent matches’: Harbhajan
What Facebook and Jio working together means for Internet in India
What Facebook and Jio working together means for Internet in India
How Covid-19 is likely to take toll on global auto industry in 2020
How Covid-19 is likely to take toll on global auto industry in 2020
Covid-19: What is herd immunity and how does it lower infection? Explained
Covid-19: What is herd immunity and how does it lower infection? Explained
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

Football News