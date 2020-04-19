e-paper
‘Relegation should be scrapped if Premier League season is ended’ - Brighton owner Tony Bloom

As the Premier League table stands, Brighton are on 29 points, two points above the relegation zone.

Apr 19, 2020
Indo Asian News Service
London
File image of Premier League Trophy.
File image of Premier League Trophy.(AP)
         

Brighton and Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom said that relegation may need to be scrapped if the Premier League season has to be ended. As the Premier League table stands, Brighton are on 29 points, two points above the relegation zone. “I don’t foresee a situation, if the season’s not played out, that teams will get relegated on a points-per-game basis,” Bloom is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“I just don’t think it’s fathomable that a team which is not allowed to play out the season may lose out on 0.2 points based on this system, and also it does not take into account the strength of the team you have not played.”

The Premier League, like other leagues in Europe, has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. There are nine matches to be played by each club this season and a potential cutoff date of June 30 for the league to restart has been in the speculation.

“You may get a title winner, obviously Liverpool deserve it, you may use that criteria for European qualification but I do not see how anyone can vote for that, certainly the percent needed (70 per cent), for teams to get relegated. I really cannot foresee that,” added Bloom.

West Ham United, Watford and Bournemouth are all on 27 points and are separated only by goal difference, putting Bournemouth at risk of being relegated if the current points table stands.

