e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 05, 2019

Romelu Lukaku vs Chris Smalling: Italian sports daily slammed for ‘Black Friday’ headline

Smalling and Lukaku, former Manchester United teammates, face off at the San Siro on Friday as Inter Milan look to maintain top spot in Serie A.

football Updated: Dec 05, 2019 21:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Rome
Newpsaper’s headline catches attention for all the reasons.
Newpsaper’s headline catches attention for all the reasons.(AC Milan/Twitter)
         

Italian football clubs on Thursday slammed a renowned sports daily’s front page as “unacceptable” and “terrible” after it used “Black Friday” in a headline in reference to Romelu Lukaku and Roma defender Chris Smalling. Smalling and Lukaku, former Manchester United teammates, face off at the San Siro on Friday as Inter Milan look to maintain top spot in Serie A beating Champions League-chasing Roma, prompting the Rome-based Corriere dello Sport to publish the controversial headline.

The article praised the two players for taking “strong positions against racism and are the symbols of the two clubs”, but Roma tweeted “not a single soul” would think the headline a good idea. The club’s chief strategy officer Paul Rogers told AFP the choice of headline was “terrible” although the article itself was “positive”.

Racism is a recurrent problem in Italian football, with several black Serie A players having suffered racial abuse by supporters in the first months of the season. “The intention of the newspaper article was actually positive but this headline has totally overshadowed the anti-racist message contained within the story,” Rogers said.

“Unfortunately, as we’ve seen on social media, more people will see that ill-judged headline on the front page than read the actual article and it creates new issues at a time when we are all trying to tackle the issue of racism in Italian football.” Brescia’s Mario Balotelli was the victim of racist abuse by Hellas Verona fans last month, while AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie was also targeted by Verona supporters and Lukaku was himself abused at Cagliari, also serial offenders.

“It is totally unacceptable to see such casual ignorance on racism,” tweeted AC Milan.

 

“We will not stay silent on this issue... superficiality and ignorance on the subject of racism are no longer tolerable.” Inter Milan said “football is passion, culture and brotherhood. We are and will always be against all forms of discrimination.” The Corriere dello Sport was unrepentant despite the backlash, saying the headline was “only the praise of difference, the pride of difference, the magnificent wealth of difference”.

“White, black, yellow. Denying difference is the typical macroscopic stumbling block of anti-racism racism,” it said in an editorial.

“An innocent headline... is transformed into poison by those who have poison inside.” Anti-racism body Fare said of the daily’s front page “the media fuels racism every day.”

tags
top news
Set on fire, UP gangrape survivor ran a kilometre seeking help
Set on fire, UP gangrape survivor ran a kilometre seeking help
Donald Trump impeachment proceedings to go ahead, says US House Speaker
Donald Trump impeachment proceedings to go ahead, says US House Speaker
‘Violated bail conditions on very first day’: Javadekar on Chidambaram
‘Violated bail conditions on very first day’: Javadekar on Chidambaram
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria safe after Pearl Harbor shooting incident
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria safe after Pearl Harbor shooting incident
Electric eel lights up Christmas tree in aquarium. Watch mesmerising video
Electric eel lights up Christmas tree in aquarium. Watch mesmerising video
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
trending topics
HTLS 2019Sabarimala verdictP ChidambaramNirav ModiAlia BhattNeha KakkarKangana RanautiPhone 11 proJEE Mains admit card

don't miss

latest news

India News

Football News