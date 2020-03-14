e-paper
Home / Football / Ronaldinho’s addition to a fat trophy cabinet: a pig

Ronaldinho’s addition to a fat trophy cabinet: a pig

Not one to drop the ball, Ronaldinho joined in the prison’s football league and promptly won his team the final, and with it, the cherished prize, a suckling pig.

football Updated: Mar 14, 2020 23:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former soccer star Ronaldinho talks as he walks escorted by Police officers with hands handcuffed to declare to judge Clara Ruiz Diaz at Justice Palace in Asuncion, Paraguay, Saturday, March 7, 2020. Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto de Assis Moreira, right back, were alleged to enter to the country with a false Paraguayan passport.(AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)(AP)
         

At the pinnacle of his phenomenal football career, Ronaldinho won two FIFA World Player of the Year awards and one Ballon d’Or. Now, the Brazilian great has added a 15kg pig to that list. Eat that, Messi. Arrested over allegations that he used fake passport to enter Paraguay, the 39-year-old Brazilian great is currently in a high security prison. Not one to drop the ball, Ronaldinho joined in the prison’s football league and promptly won his team the final, and with it, the cherished prize, a suckling pig. The final scoreline read 11-2, though it is not clear how many goals Ronaldinho scored.

A Twitter user named Santiago Ravidlas wrote on the social media platform: “#Dinho joined the team of the ex-leader of @SpLuquenOficial, Fernando González Karjallo and was ‘marked’ by the deputy Miguel Cuevas, who was in charge of ‘shading him.’ The #Ronaldinho team won 11-2, with 5 goals and 6 assists from the crack, according to reports from the police.”

This claim could not be independently confirmed, but from the man who had 70 goals and 50 assists in a glittering Barcelona career, it is only to be expected.

The ‘trophy’ might bring a little cheer for Ronaldinho who saw an appeals court in Paraguay on Friday reject a request from his lawyers to release him from pre-trial detention.

The World Cup winner and his brother, Roberto de Assis Moreira, have been held since March 6.

Lawyers representing the brothers filed an appeal on Thursday, two days after another court rejected their request to release the pair on bail or to house arrest.

“The risk of flight and the risk of obstruction of the investigation, which is the basis of the detention measure against the Assis Moreira brothers, has not changed,” the appeals court judges said in a statement.

Sixteen people have so far been implicated in the fake passport scandal, public prosecutor Federico Delfino said.

