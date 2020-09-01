e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Sevilla signs midfielder Rakitic from Barcelona

Sevilla signs midfielder Rakitic from Barcelona

The 32-year-old Croatian was one of the players that incoming Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said was not in his plans for the future.

football Updated: Sep 01, 2020 20:04 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Seville, Spain
File image of Ivan Rakitic.e
File image of Ivan Rakitic.e(Getty Images)
         

Spanish club Sevilla reached a deal for the return of midfielder Ivan Rakitic on Tuesday. The club said Rakitic arrives from Barcelona on a contract until 2024.

The 32-year-old Croatian was one of the players that incoming Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said was not in his plans for the future.

Rakitic had played three years with Sevilla before joining Barcelona in 2014, where he had played in nearly 200 matches. He left for Barcelona shortly after helping Sevilla win the 2014 Europa League title. Rakitic has 149 appearances with Sevilla, with 32 goals and 41 assists. He also has more than 100 appearances with Croatia, helping the team reach the 2018 World Cup final.

Rakitic was a regular starter with Barcelona during most of his time with the Catalan club, but he hadn’t been playing as often since coach Quique Setien took over in January. Having lost playing time to Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong, who joined the club last summer, he would have faced further competition from new signing Miralem Pjanic.

Barcelona began restructuring its squad after the 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals. In addition to Rakitic, new coach Koeman said he also didn’t plan to use Luis Suárez, Arturo Vidal and Samuel Umtiti.

Sevilla won its sixth Europa League title this season. It finished fourth in the Spanish league, securing a Champions League spot for next season.

tags
top news
India says China ‘engaged in provocative military maneuvers’ in Ladakh
India says China ‘engaged in provocative military maneuvers’ in Ladakh
India writes to Facebook, alleges it is the latest ‘tool’ to create social disturbances
India writes to Facebook, alleges it is the latest ‘tool’ to create social disturbances
The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
Corruption scandal singes CPEC boss Lt Gen Asim Bajwa. Pak says he will explain
Corruption scandal singes CPEC boss Lt Gen Asim Bajwa. Pak says he will explain
Unlock 4: Centre may issue guidelines for Metro services tomorrow
Unlock 4: Centre may issue guidelines for Metro services tomorrow
Eminent Lucknow architect Prof SM Akhtar, to design Ayodhya mosque
Eminent Lucknow architect Prof SM Akhtar, to design Ayodhya mosque
GST collection fell 1% in August 2020 over the previous month
GST collection fell 1% in August 2020 over the previous month
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyJEE main 2020Unlock 4

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In