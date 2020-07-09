e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Spurs boss Jose Mourinho criticises FA over Dier ban

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho criticises FA over Dier ban

Video footage of the incident during Tottenham’s defeat by Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round showed the England international climbing over seats to confront a home supporter before being restrained by security guards and other fans.

football Updated: Jul 09, 2020 10:15 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho before the match.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho before the match.(REUTERS)
         

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has criticised the Football Association’s decision to ban Eric Dier for four games over a confrontation with a fan in March.

Video footage of the incident during Tottenham’s defeat by Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round showed the England international climbing over seats to confront a home supporter before being restrained by security guards and other fans.

The FA banned Dier and fined him 40,000 pounds ($50,460) on Wednesday.

“My feeling is that, in the majority of the cases, football is not protected by the people that is powerful and doesn’t belong to this world,” Mourinho said ahead of Tottenham’s trip to Bournemouth later on Thursday.

“They don’t have the know-how and it’s very, very difficult to lead something when you don’t have a clue about the world that you are leading.”

Dier told the FA he jumped into the crowd to protect his younger brother, who was involved in an altercation with the fan, but the FA did not accept that was the player’s sole intention, saying his actions were “clearly threatening”.

Mourinho added that the fan had apologised to Dier.

“I want fans back very, very much,” the Portuguese said. “Even that specific fan, especially because the fan had the opportunity to meet the player, to apologise to the player, to understand that we are very well paid but we are not robots.

“It was a good opportunity for that fan to turn his profile and become a different fan.”

tags
top news
Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in killing of 8 UP cops, arrested
Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in killing of 8 UP cops, arrested
At top panel meet on China border, India reviews troop pullback and possible red flags
At top panel meet on China border, India reviews troop pullback and possible red flags
Nearly 25,000 new Covid-19 cases added in 24 hours, India’s tally soars past 7.67 lakh-mark
Nearly 25,000 new Covid-19 cases added in 24 hours, India’s tally soars past 7.67 lakh-mark
2 more aides of Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey shot dead
2 more aides of Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey shot dead
Is Covid-19 airborne? Indian experts react to latest finding, say there is no need to panic
Is Covid-19 airborne? Indian experts react to latest finding, say there is no need to panic
How Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey made a hop, skip and jump exit
How Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey made a hop, skip and jump exit
‘Investigate acts of genocide in China’: Uyghurs urge UN in new report
‘Investigate acts of genocide in China’: Uyghurs urge UN in new report
India sees highest Covid cases in single day, dead bodies swapped at AIIMS
India sees highest Covid cases in single day, dead bodies swapped at AIIMS
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In