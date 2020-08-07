e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Tough to predict favourites for Champions League, says Rivaldo

Tough to predict favourites for Champions League, says Rivaldo

“As we know, the Champions League is a very tough competition in which we normally can’t determine who the favourites are due to each team’s high qualities,” said Rivaldo.

football Updated: Aug 07, 2020 18:34 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
rivaldo
rivaldo
         

The latter stages of this season’s Champions League to be played as a mini-tournament in Lisbon could throw up some surprises, according to former Barcelona forward Rivaldo.

Europe’s flagship club competition was left in limbo in March by the COVID-19 pandemic but action resumes later on Friday with the first of the delayed last-16 ties.

The quarter-finals, which will be decided over one leg rather than the usual two, will begin in Lisbon next Wednesday when Atalanta take on Paris St Germain.

Leipzig face Atletico Madrid the following day with the other two last-eight ties taking place next Friday and Saturday.

“As we know, the Champions League is a very tough competition in which we normally can’t determine who the favourites are due to each team’s high qualities,” said Rivaldo, an ambassador for British bookmaker Betfair.

“Then if we add the special conditions of this season then it becomes even tougher.

“Teams arriving at the matches with different competitiveness levels, matches without fans in the stands, single matches from quarter finals, all this contributes to preventing me from seeing who the clear favourites are.”

Real Madrid face a tough task to reach the last eight as they try to overturn a 2-1 deficit against Manchester City on Friday while Barcelona and Juventus are by no means certain to be involved in the unique format.

Barcelona are 1-1 with Napoli ahead of Saturday’s last 16, second-leg tie at the Nou Camp while Juventus host Olympique Lyonnais later on Friday trailing 0-1 from the first leg.

Even if all the big guns make it through to the quarter-finals, the one-legged nature of the ties means there will be no margin for error, says Rivaldo who won the Champions League with Milan in 2003.

“It will be a totally different environment this time,” he said. “One bad day could send them out of the competition. There will be no second leg to correct potential setbacks.”

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

tags
top news
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
PM Modi to launch submarine cable connectivity for Andaman & Nicobar
PM Modi to launch submarine cable connectivity for Andaman & Nicobar
15 killed, 50 trapped after landslide in Kerala’s Idukki: What we know so far
15 killed, 50 trapped after landslide in Kerala’s Idukki: What we know so far
A week before Rajasthan assembly session, Raje meets BJP chief  Nadda
A week before Rajasthan assembly session, Raje meets BJP chief  Nadda
Seers demand memorial pillars for those who lost lives for Ram temple
Seers demand memorial pillars for those who lost lives for Ram temple
Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to Lucknow hospital
Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to Lucknow hospital
India retains rights to host 2021 ICC T20 World Cup: Report
India retains rights to host 2021 ICC T20 World Cup: Report
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In