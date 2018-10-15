Usain Bolt offered two-year deal by European club, says agent

It’s no secret that Usain Bolt has been trying to make it as a footballer since retiring from Athletics in 2017.

The self professed Manchester United fan has had trials with clubs in Europe including the 2013 Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund. Bolt also played for Norwegian club Stormsgodset in a friendly back in June. The 32-year-old is currently on trial with Australian a-league side Central Coast Mariners and last week scored two goals for them in a friendly against Macarthur South West United.

Now his agent, Tony Rallis has told ESPN that “There is a club in Europe that has offered Bolt a two-year deal, they have been taken over by new owners who have aspirations of Champions League football.”

Rallis hasn’t disclosed just who the club is but the report says that the A-League club have connections all around the world, including clubs like Sheffield United and Ferencvaros in Hungary. The report also claims that Everton and Maltese Premier League side Balzan are development partners for Bolt.

Despite his heroics in a friendly last week, Central Coast Mariners are still undecided on whether to offer a contract to the Jamaican. CEO Shaun Mielekamp told ESPN that ‘it’s too early to tell’ if they will be making an offer to him.

