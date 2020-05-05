e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Wasn’t the right time: Xavi on turning down Barcelona job in January

Wasn’t the right time: Xavi on turning down Barcelona job in January

Barcelona had gotten in touch with Xavi in January to replace Ernesto Valverde but citing lack of experience, Xavi turned down the job in favour of staying at Al-Saad in Qatar.

football Updated: May 05, 2020 15:05 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Doha
File image of Xavi.
File image of Xavi.(Reuters)
         

Former Spain midfielder Xavi Hernandez has revealed the reason why he turned down the head coach job at his former club FC Barcelona. Speaking to former teammate Samuel Eto’o during an Instagram live session, Xavi stated he felt it wasn’t the right time for him to take over at such a big club so early in his managerial career. Barcelona had gotten in touch with Xavi in January to replace Ernesto Valverde but citing lack of experience, Xavi turned down the job in favour of staying at Al-Saad in Qatar.

Then Real Betis manager Quique Setien was named as Barcelona boss after Xavi passed on the chance to return to his boyhood club. “In January the time was not right,” Xavi told Eto’o as per Daily Mail. “I had conversations with (Eric) Abidal and (Oscar) Grau and an important proposal, but it was not the time.

“I need a little more experience. Training for Barca is my dream and I would like someday day to manage them. I have said that many times,” he added.

Xavi is one of the most decorated players in the history of the game, winning multiple team and personal honours on the international arena as well as club level.

At Barcelona, Xavi won eight LaLiga titles, three Copa Del Reys and four Champions League trophies. He is also a one time World Cup (2010) winner and two-time European Champion (2008, 2012) with his national team Spain.

tags
top news
LIVE: Indians stranded abroad to be charged for flights bringing them home, says Hardeep Puri
LIVE: Indians stranded abroad to be charged for flights bringing them home, says Hardeep Puri
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
‘You make us proud’: Rahul Gandhi on 3 J&K photojournalists for Pulitzer win
‘You make us proud’: Rahul Gandhi on 3 J&K photojournalists for Pulitzer win
US will witness 3,000 coronavirus deaths daily by June 1: Report
US will witness 3,000 coronavirus deaths daily by June 1: Report
Punjab’s notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria tests positive for Covid-19 in Batala
Punjab’s notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria tests positive for Covid-19 in Batala
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
Upcoming 2020 Hyundai i20 is a stunner. Here’s proof
Upcoming 2020 Hyundai i20 is a stunner. Here’s proof
How India fared after easing restrictions
How India fared after easing restrictions
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News