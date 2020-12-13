e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / World Cup winner Paolo Rossi’s funeral held in Vicenza

World Cup winner Paolo Rossi’s funeral held in Vicenza

The day was made even more traumatic for Rossi’s wife, Federica, as Italian media reported that she discovered their home had been burglarized while she was at the funeral.

football Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 15:41 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Vicenza
Soccer Football - Funeral for former Italy player Paolo Rossi - Vicenza Cathedral, Vicenza, Italy - December 12, 2020 Vicenza fans and people near the Vicenza Cathedral with an image in tribute to former Italy player Paolo Rossi before the start of the funeral REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Funeral for former Italy player Paolo Rossi - Vicenza Cathedral, Vicenza, Italy - December 12, 2020 Vicenza fans and people near the Vicenza Cathedral with an image in tribute to former Italy player Paolo Rossi before the start of the funeral REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo(REUTERS)
         

Paolo Rossi’s former teammates served as pallbearers at the funeral of the 1982 World Cup hero, who died Wednesday at the age of 64. Only 300 people were allowed into the cathedral in Vicenza on Saturday because of coronavirus restrictions but thousands had paid their respects to Rossi in the preceding days when his coffin was placed in a viewing room at the Stadio Menti.

The day was made even more traumatic for Rossi’s wife, Federica, as Italian media reported that she discovered their home had been burglarized while she was at the funeral.

Italian national daily Gazzetta dello Sport said that she came back from the service to find the house in disorder and that valuables had been stolen although the most important items of soccer memorabilia linked to Rossi’s career had not been taken.

Rossi had a remarkable career comeback, leading Italy to the World Cup title after returning from a suspension following a betting scandal in 1980. He later worked as a soccer commentator in his home country.

Rossi’s former teammates from the winning World Cup squad carried the coffin into the cathedral, led by Marco Tardelli and Antonio Cabrini and accompanied by Rossi’s son, Alessandro.

Rossi’s shirt from the World Cup was laid on top of the coffin.

“I haven’t lost just a teammate but a friend and a brother,” Cabrini said at the service.

“Together we fought, won and sometimes lost, always getting back up after disappointments.

“We were part of a group, that group, our group ... I already miss you, your comforting words, your quips and your stupid jokes.”Former soccer players Roberto Baggio and Paolo Maldini also attended, as did the president of the Italian soccer federation. Rossi’s body will be cremated on Sunday.

There will be a minute’s silence before all Serie A matches this weekend and the players will wear a black armband.

Rossi was the top scorer with six goals at the 1982 World Cup. The striker netted the opener in Italy’s 3-1 victory over West Germany in the final, held in Madrid.

tags
top news
Pawar sought amendment to farm law for farmers’ benefit: Sanjay Raut
Pawar sought amendment to farm law for farmers’ benefit: Sanjay Raut
Ahead of poll campaign launch, Haasan questions PM Modi on new Parliament building
Ahead of poll campaign launch, Haasan questions PM Modi on new Parliament building
LIVE| AAP workers to observe fast to protest against farm laws: Gopal Rai
LIVE| AAP workers to observe fast to protest against farm laws: Gopal Rai
100 people per session, mobile sites: Centre’s Covid-19 vaccine guidelines
100 people per session, mobile sites: Centre’s Covid-19 vaccine guidelines
Amit Shah congratulates ally UPPL as NDA crosses majority mark in BTC polls in Assam
Amit Shah congratulates ally UPPL as NDA crosses majority mark in BTC polls in Assam
This doctor has been working for over 260 days without a single off
This doctor has been working for over 260 days without a single off
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
PM Modi, Vice Prez & other ministers pay tribute to Parliament attack heroes
PM Modi, Vice Prez & other ministers pay tribute to Parliament attack heroes
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In