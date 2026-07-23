30 Sundays Raises Rs. 61 Crore Series A Led by Bessemer Venture Partners To Scale Its AI-Native Travel Platform

Gurugram, Haryana, India — 30 Sundays, an AI-native holiday planning and booking platform, has raised Rs. 61 crore (~$6.7 million) in its Series A, led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with existing investors Info Edge Ventures and Eximius Ventures increasing their stake. The round takes the total capital raised to date to ~$7.5 million.

(L-R), Anuj Punjani and Kshitij Chaudhary, cofounders, 30 Sundays

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30 Sundays is an AI-native, full-stack journey planner, owning planning across the discovery and booking stages while providing an on-trip concierge. This replaces the slow, opaque process of traditional agencies with a video-first, conversational interface that is radically transparent and reassuring. The customer love for this product is evident through its NPS of 67 and Google rating of 4.6.

Built in just two years and with notable capital efficiency, the company has profitably scaled to an annualised gross booking value (GBV) run-rate of approximately Rs. 200 crore from just four destinations (Bali, Vietnam, Maldives & Thailand).

The company was founded by Kshitij Chaudhary (Co-founder & CEO; ex-BCG, IIT Delhi) and Anuj Punjani (Co-founder & CTO; ex-Apple), with a core team drawn from Flipkart, Jabong, OYO, Travel Triangle, and Shuttl.

Redefining the Customer Experience with AI

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{{^usCountry}} 30 Sundays serves the “do-it-for-me” traveller, someone who wants a beautifully planned holiday with a single point of contact, not a dozen browser tabs. For them, the experience has stayed broken for years: slow PDF itineraries over email, misselling, scattered discovery, and no real support once the trip begins. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 30 Sundays serves the “do-it-for-me” traveller, someone who wants a beautifully planned holiday with a single point of contact, not a dozen browser tabs. For them, the experience has stayed broken for years: slow PDF itineraries over email, misselling, scattered discovery, and no real support once the trip begins. {{/usCountry}}

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30 Sundays rebuilds all of it. Customers receive their itinerary in a video-first format and make changes simply by chatting or speaking. It also enables trip planning in an informed manner for the customer. For instance, the app surfaces honest reviews for many aspects of every place, from expected crowds and travel time to queue times and food options. This enables customers to plan around their preferences and genuine constraints, not marketing or hype. On the trip, an in-app AI concierge offers video guides, real-time restaurant and shopping recommendations, and AI chat support. It all ladders up to one promise: honest travel, with no asterisks.

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Couples are the core TG for 30 Sundays as it forays into the recreational travel market, as they are the segment with the sharpest unmet need. Couples increasingly want the sort of distinctive stays and experiences they discover on Instagram, which traditional travel agents are unable to offer. Winning this segment first gives the company a strong base to expand into adjacent ones over time, starting with families travelling with children.

“Planning a holiday has too long meant static PDFs, endless follow-ups, and mark-ups you discover only later. We built 30 Sundays to make travel honest and effortless. Every customer gets a trip designed around them, sees exactly what they’re paying for, and has a guide in their pocket the moment they land.” says Kshitij Chaudhary, Co-founder & CEO, 30 Sundays.

AI-Driven Efficiency

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By embedding AI across sales and operations, spanning lead qualification, itinerary creation, follow-ups, and reservations, 30 Sundays runs far leaner than conventional players. Its sales team is 2x more productive than top competitors and 3x more productive than traditional travel agents, enabling profitable growth while keeping the human relationship at the centre of every trip.

“We have been fortunate to be partners with Kshitij and Anuj since pre-launch and continue doubling down with high conviction. The way they use AI with a human in the loop to customize and support every traveller’s journey has shown remarkable speed of adoption amongst customers. Very few new consumer platforms see their kind of organic and referral numbers so soon.” - Kitty Agarwal, Partner, Info Edge Ventures.

A Large and Accelerating Market

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India’s outbound leisure travel market is approximately $25 billion and growing at ~11.4% annually, driven by structural tailwinds: an expanding middle class, easing visa norms for Indian travellers, and the rise of global low-cost carriers.

"Planning a holiday abroad is one of the most emotional purchases an Indian family makes, yet the experience hasn't changed in a decade. Kshitij and Anuj have rebuilt it end-to-end: AI handles discovery, planning, and support, while humans step in for the moments that matter. An NPS of 67 and profitable growth in just two years tell you customers feel the difference. We're proud to partner with 30 Sundays as they make honest, effortless travel the default for Indian couples and families." - Anant Vidur Puri, Partner, Bessemer Venture Partners.

Looking Ahead

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With the new capital, 30 Sundays will strengthen its product, tech, and AI teams; invest in brand building and marketing to grow durable, organic demand; and expand into new geographies and customer segments. Having recently launched New Zealand and Mauritius, the company is now preparing to open Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Philippines. The goal is to become the default way customers in India plan and experience their holidays abroad.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.