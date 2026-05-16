416 Punjab government schools record 100% Class 12 results, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday said 416 government schools in the state achieved a 100% pass rate in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 examinations, calling it a reflection of the state government’s “Sikhya Kranti” reforms.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann felicitates PSEB Class 12 toppers in Chandigarh on Thursday.

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Speaking at an event in Chandigarh where he felicitated Class 12 toppers, Mann said the results reflected a “dramatic transformation” in Punjab’s education system driven by infrastructure upgrades, modern classrooms and academic reforms.

Three girls score ‘perfect’ marks

The Chief Minister honoured:

Supneet Kaur from Mansa

Suhani Chauhan from Ludhiana

Divyanshi from Ludhiana

All three students secured a perfect score of 500 out of 500 marks in the examinations. Each topper was awarded a cash prize of ₹50,000.

Interacting with the students, Mann said, “It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that all the three toppers are national and state-level players, which clearly shows that they are excelling in every field.”

He added, “All the toppers belong to humble backgrounds and want to excel in life through hard work and dedication. The Punjab Government will extend full support and cooperation to them in achieving their dreams.”

Girls outperform boys again

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing examination statistics, Mann said: Around 2.65 lakh students appeared in the examination

Approximately 2.42 lakh students passed

Overall pass percentage stood at nearly 91.46% {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing examination statistics, Mann said: Around 2.65 lakh students appeared in the examination

Approximately 2.42 lakh students passed

Overall pass percentage stood at nearly 91.46% {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said, “The pass percentage of girl students has been 94.73 percent, while that of boys is 88.52 percent.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, “The pass percentage of girl students has been 94.73 percent, while that of boys is 88.52 percent.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Chief Minister added that Amritsar district recorded the highest pass percentage in the state at 96%, while Patiala district produced the highest number of merit holders with 59 students. Merit list dominated by girls and government school students {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chief Minister added that Amritsar district recorded the highest pass percentage in the state at 96%, while Patiala district produced the highest number of merit holders with 59 students. Merit list dominated by girls and government school students {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the Chief Minister: Out of 278 students in the merit list, 217 were girls and 61 were boys

122 merit-holders belonged to government schools

More than 50% of merit list students were from government institutions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Chief Minister: Out of 278 students in the merit list, 217 were girls and 61 were boys

122 merit-holders belonged to government schools

More than 50% of merit list students were from government institutions {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Highlighting girls’ academic performance, Mann said, “It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for all of us that with the spread of education in society, girls have outshined boys not only in academics but in every field.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting girls’ academic performance, Mann said, “It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for all of us that with the spread of education in society, girls have outshined boys not only in academics but in every field.” {{/usCountry}}

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He further stated, “Time has proved that girls are not inferior to boys in any context and by excelling in academics, they have shown that there is no match for their wisdom, skills and expertise.”

Push for defence careers among girls

During the interaction, one of the toppers expressed her desire to become an Indian Air Force pilot. Mann encouraged students aspiring to join the armed forces to enrol at the Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for Girls in Mohali.

“The institute is performing exceptionally well and is the only fully residential institute of its kind in the country that trains young girls for careers as commissioned officers in the Defence Services,” he said.

The event was attended by Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Principal Secretary to CM Dr Ravi Bhagat, School Education Secretary Sonali Giri and other senior officials.

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