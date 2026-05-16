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416 Punjab government schools record 100% Class 12 results, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said 416 government schools recorded a 100% pass rate in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 examinations.

Published on: May 16, 2026 01:42 pm IST
By Genesis
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday said 416 government schools in the state achieved a 100% pass rate in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 examinations, calling it a reflection of the state government’s “Sikhya Kranti” reforms.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann felicitates PSEB Class 12 toppers in Chandigarh on Thursday.

Speaking at an event in Chandigarh where he felicitated Class 12 toppers, Mann said the results reflected a “dramatic transformation” in Punjab’s education system driven by infrastructure upgrades, modern classrooms and academic reforms.

Three girls score ‘perfect’ marks

The Chief Minister honoured:

  • Supneet Kaur from Mansa
  • Suhani Chauhan from Ludhiana
  • Divyanshi from Ludhiana

All three students secured a perfect score of 500 out of 500 marks in the examinations. Each topper was awarded a cash prize of 50,000.

Interacting with the students, Mann said, “It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that all the three toppers are national and state-level players, which clearly shows that they are excelling in every field.”

He added, “All the toppers belong to humble backgrounds and want to excel in life through hard work and dedication. The Punjab Government will extend full support and cooperation to them in achieving their dreams.”

Girls outperform boys again

He further stated, “Time has proved that girls are not inferior to boys in any context and by excelling in academics, they have shown that there is no match for their wisdom, skills and expertise.”

Push for defence careers among girls

During the interaction, one of the toppers expressed her desire to become an Indian Air Force pilot. Mann encouraged students aspiring to join the armed forces to enrol at the Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for Girls in Mohali.

“The institute is performing exceptionally well and is the only fully residential institute of its kind in the country that trains young girls for careers as commissioned officers in the Defence Services,” he said.

The event was attended by Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Principal Secretary to CM Dr Ravi Bhagat, School Education Secretary Sonali Giri and other senior officials.

 
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Home / Genesis / 416 Punjab government schools record 100% Class 12 results, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Home / Genesis / 416 Punjab government schools record 100% Class 12 results, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
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