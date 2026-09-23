5 Financial Checks to Make Before Applying for a Housing Loan

Applying for a housing loan involves several financial considerations, such as your overall property budget, loan eligibility, expected EMI, and loan-related costs. These factors can help you understand how the loan fits into your finances. Reviewing them before applying can give you a clearer idea of your borrowing needs and repayment obligations.

When considering a housing loan, start with your budget and understand eligibility criteria. Use an EMI calculator, check your credit score, and evaluate all loan factors beyond interest rates to find the best fit for your finances.

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1. Start With Your Own Housing Budget, Not the Maximum Loan Available

The loan amount you may be eligible for does not necessarily have to be the amount you borrow. A property purchase can involve expenses beyond the property value, including the down payment, stamp duty, registration charges, and other applicable costs.

Accounting for these expenses in advance can help you estimate how much of the purchase can be funded through your own resources and how much may need to be financed through a housing loan.

2. Understand the Housing Loan Eligibility Criteria Before Applying

Once you have set a budget, check your preferred lender’s housing loan eligibility criteria to know whether you’re eligible to apply for a loan. Lenders usually assess factors such as income, age, employment type, existing obligations, and credit score, among others. These help determine your repayment capacity and eligible loan amount.

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{{^usCountry}} Checking your eligibility before finalising a property can help you identify property options that align with your financial profile. To simplify the property search, you can explore pre-approved projects offered by Bajaj Housing Finance Limited on their official website. These projects have already undergone legal and technical verification. By choosing an approved property, you can secure better borrowing terms and enjoy quick home loan processing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Checking your eligibility before finalising a property can help you identify property options that align with your financial profile. To simplify the property search, you can explore pre-approved projects offered by Bajaj Housing Finance Limited on their official website. These projects have already undergone legal and technical verification. By choosing an approved property, you can secure better borrowing terms and enjoy quick home loan processing. {{/usCountry}}

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3. Use a Housing Loan EMI Calculator to Estimate EMIs

A housing loan EMI calculator can help you estimate your EMIs before applying for a loan. For instance, you can use the Home Loan EMI Calculator by Bajaj Housing Finance Limited to estimate the EMI amount based on the loan amount, interest rate, and repayment tenure. It also provides an amortisation schedule, or simply, a repayment schedule, to help you assess your repayment.

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4. Check Your Credit Score Before You Apply

Your credit score is an important part of the housing loan assessment. It reflects how you have managed debts in the past. Lenders review your credit score while assessing your application and determining the loan terms.

Before applying, check your credit score and review your credit report for any errors or unfamiliar entries. If needed, you can then take steps to improve your credit profile before applying for a housing loan.

5. Look Beyond the Interest Rate When Comparing Housing Loans

The interest rate is an important consideration because it affects both the EMI and the total cost of borrowing. However, it should not be the only factor used to compare housing loans. Repayment tenure, processing charges, prepayment conditions, documentation requirements, and loan-management services also influence the overall borrowing experience.

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When comparing lenders, consider the complete borrowing proposition instead of focusing only on the interest rate.

A suitable housing loan should fit your income, expenses, savings, and long-term financial goals. Before applying, review the housing loan eligibility criteria, check whether the EMI fits your monthly budget, and assess your credit score.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.