6 Unique Hotels in Zurich: Editor’s Picks

While Switzerland is a popular holiday destination, planning a trip and booking your stay might seem overwhelming because of the plethora of quality accommodations available. For travellers searching for unique experiences during their stays, we’ve done the research and narrowed the options down to these six intriguing hotels that promise outstanding service and world-class amenities. From urban hideaways influenced by creative movements to historical treasures set in centuries-old buildings, these editor’s picks each promise a memorable experience and lasting memories. The Sorell Hotel Zürichberg, nestled in the peaceful Fluntern quarter.

Sorell Hotel Zürichberg

Nestled in the peaceful Fluntern quarter, the Sorell Hotel Zürichberg offers the tranquillity of being in the midst of nature while also having the bustle of city life right outside the door. Just 10 minutes from the city centre, this hotel is perfect for guests who want a peaceful but convenient stay.

Sitting high above Zurich's rooftops, the hotel provides breathtaking views of Lake Zurich and the magnificent Swiss Alps. The building itself is a remarkable blend of 19th-century charm and contemporary design, creating a relaxed yet stylish ambience. The hotel has only 66 rooms, each carefully designed to provide the highest level of comfort and service. Elegant banquet rooms and large terraces make the perfect setting for any sized event.

Unwind and socialise at the on-site bar and restaurant while enjoying their “cuisine créative du marché”, where chefs use seasonal, fresh ingredients directly sourced from local markets.

Ruby Hotel Mimi

One of Zurich's first movie theatres is now home to the Ruby Hotel Mimi. The building, over a hundred years old, takes guests back to a time of international glamour and movie splendour. The hotel's theme is an homage to the glitz and glamour of 1920s Hollywood, which makes it a popular choice among movie buffs and vintage lovers.

Styled in a minimalist, luxurious way, each room has all the amenities and conveniences that a modern traveller might expect. The 24-hour bar with the theme "Back to the Twenties" brings back the glamour of Old Hollywood with its red velvet, shiny tiles, and old cameras.

The Movie Lounge, a nod to the movie theatre, is furnished in Art Deco style with cosy velvet armchairs and a big screen, making a laid-back movie night feel like a private cinematic experience.

The Home Hotel

The Home Hotel, a true urban hideaway celebrating artistic flair and modern design, is located in the vibrant Sihlcity neighbourhood. Originally a paper mill, the hotel has been transformed into a chic haven that embraces the Dada art movement, serving as a creative oasis in the charming Wollishofen quarter.

Perfectly located just a 10-minute streetcar ride from Zurich Main Station and right next to the Sihlcity shopping centre, the Home Hotel provides easy access to both leisure and business venues. Among the many facilities available to guests are access to a large 2,000-square-metre fitness park, complimentary e-bikes to explore the surrounding area, and even a co-working space just a streetcar stop away. While the Lou Lou Bistro combines French traditions with flavours from around the world, the Home Bar & Lounge serves fun creative cocktails and hosts live DJ nights.

The interiors of the Home hotel reflect the Dada art movement’s rebellious but creative force with eccentric upcycled elements.

25hours Hotel Langstrasse

Located on the vibrant and cosmopolitan Langstrasse, the 25Hours Hotel Langstrasse captures the dynamic urban character of Zurich. Situated at the junction of Europaallee and with a view of the meandering railway tracks leading to Zurich Main Station, this hotel offers visitors a different viewpoint on the lively city.

Conceptualised by designer Werner Aisslinger, the hotel is envisioned as a small, autonomous universe where contrasts merge seamlessly—from the world of high finance to the bohemian charm of the Red Light District, from cutting-edge art to classic urban living. With 170 cosy rooms adorned with natural materials and warm hues, the hotel creates an inviting retreat for its guests. Its unique mix of art, culture, and modern design makes this hotel an excellent choice for people who want to feel Zurich's creative energy.

Different artists use the space as a workshop, so there is always something new and intriguing to find at the 25hours Hotel Langstrasse.

B2 Hotel Hürlimann-Areal

The historic Hürlimann brewery building is now home to the B2 Hotel Hürlimann-Areal, which transforms Zurich's industrial past into modern luxury. This elegant hotel provides guests with an immersive experience combining historical character with modern architecture.

From the specially crafted rooms and suites reflecting the industrial legacy of the building to the striking conference rooms and 11-metre-high library housing a collection of 33,000 books, every nook of the hotel tells a story. In the library, chandeliers created from original Hürlimann beer bottles are also a unique feature. Within the 100-year-old brewery vaults, the Hürlimannbad & Spa Zurich provides a luxurious escape with exclusive access to a rooftop infinity pool with stunning views.

People who like both style and substance will enjoy the B2 Hotel's long history and skilful combination of old-world charm and modern comforts.

Hotel Marktgasse

Located in the heart of Zurich's Old Town, close to the River Limmat, Hotel Marktgasse is one of the oldest accommodations in the city, housing even a historic library. Its location and heritage make it an ideal choice for those interested in discovering Zurich's cultural and historical gems.

The hotel has been renovated, with each room being uniquely designed to ensure that it meets modern-day high standards. Guests here are treated like royalty as soon as they arrive, and this treatment extends to when they are dining at the in-house Igniv Restaurant, a gastronomic masterpiece by Michelin-starred chef Andreas Caminada, or are enjoying a casual aperitif.

First mentioned in records dating back to 1291, Hotel Marktgasse is a member of the Historic Hotels of Europe, which speaks of its rich history and culture.

For the Experiential Traveller

When you mix a love of history with an eye for new design, these six Zurich hotels show you a different side of what modern hospitality can be like. That is it! Get ready for your next vacation–a trip full of inspiration and wonder–to discover why Zurich is still one of the most magical places in Europe.

To explore more travel stories, tips, and guides, visit our microsite: https://www.hindustantimes.com/brandstories/switzerland-tourism/

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.